Why did you decide to run for this office?
I have served on the BMA for the last two years and believe we are gaining momentum towards a better city. I want to continue to serve in those efforts. Over the last two years, we have made strategic investments, reducing excess spending, and maintained the same tax rate during a pandemic/recession. I decided to run for office because there is still plenty of work to be done.
Share your education and employment background, and list any previous political offices you’ve held.
I graduated from Sullivan Central High School in 2006, afterwards I attended UT Chattanooga, and then later ETSU, majoring in business administration.
Currently, I work as a senior tech advisor for Apple. I also have previous experience in personnel management, sales, and account management. I have been on the BMA since 2020 and recently elected to the Hawkins Co. Commission to represent the First District.
If you are elected, what would be your top goals, and what would you like to accomplish by the end of your first term of office?
Maintain services and or expand services currently offered without increasing taxes. Continue to improve the image of Mount Carmel and the rebranding efforts. With rebranding, attempt to focus on business recruitment as well as increasing community involvement.
Continuing to see improvements to our park and sewer system also are top priorities. I also believe coordinating with other local governments and the state for funding opportunities could lead to successful improvements without having to fund these projects solely from property tax.
Why are you the best, and most qualified candidate for this office?
I believe my previous work experiences combined with my experience in local government makes me a qualified candidate. However, we have to work together. It’s only by working collectively, as a team, will make any accomplishments as a BMA.
Speak directly to the voters and tell them why they should vote for you.
Over the last two years, Mount Carmel has been picking up positive momentum. I believe we have been establishing the groundwork for future long term success. I remain committed to work to better our city and represent the people’s interests. I also believe transparency is fundamental to government, I try to keep information available and accessible on my Facebook page @AldermanJohnGibson with updates from the BMA, local businesses, and events. We live in a city with so much potential, it has been a privilege to serve the last two years. I would appreciate your support.