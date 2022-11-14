Kimberly Brown, head of Walters State’s Pharmacy Technician Program, assists a student in the pharmacy tech lab on the Morristown Campus. Students can learn about all health programs offered at Walters State on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 4-6:30 p.m. in the Clifford H. “Bo” Henry Center for Business and Technology on the Morristown Campus.
Walters State Community College will host a Health Programs Open House on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 4-6:30 p.m. in the lobby of the Clifford H. “Bo” Henry Center for Business and Technology on the Morristown Campus.
Prospective students can meet with faculty members from all health programs: health information management (insurance specialist, medical coding and more), nursing, occupational therapy assistant, pharmacy technician, physical therapist assistant, respiratory care and surgical technology.
“This is an excellent chance for both high school seniors and adults to learn more about these in-demand programs,” said Marty Rucker, dean of health programs at Walters State. “These lead to rewarding careers that offer financial stability.”
Rucker said time requirements for the programs range from one semester for entry-level pharmacy tech, a year for some health information management majors and two-to-three years for nursing, respiratory care and surgical technology.
Many Walters State students receive some form of financial aid through one or more of several sources, including Pell grants, the Tennessee Hope Lottery Scholarship, Tennessee Promise and Tennessee Reconnect.
Spring registration is now underway, with spring semester beginning Jan. 18. The Open House is a drop-in event. No reservations are needed.