WaltersStateHoldsHealthProgramsOpenHouse

Kimberly Brown, head of Walters State’s Pharmacy Technician Program, assists a student in the pharmacy tech lab on the Morristown Campus. Students can learn about all health programs offered at Walters State on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 4-6:30 p.m. in the Clifford H. “Bo” Henry Center for Business and Technology on the Morristown Campus.

 contributed

Walters State Community College will host a Health Programs Open House on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 4-6:30 p.m. in the lobby of the Clifford H. “Bo” Henry Center for Business and Technology on the Morristown Campus.

