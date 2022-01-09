It is good to know that Rogersville is blessed with a Biblical scholar with the stellar credentials of Ralph Petersen. Stellar enough that he feels entitled to attack another religion (“unbiblical and unholy…”). It doesn’t matter which religion he attacked. I’m sure if the truth came out he would apply these pejoratives to any religion not his own.
Is it really the function of a small town newspaper to provide a platform for attacks upon other religions? This is not the first time I have read explicit criticisms of “other” religions in the Rogersville Review. Nor is it the first time I have seen Ralph pontificating (Excuse the irony. No. On second though, don’t.) on the morality of others. It would benefit the entire community of her literally put his own house in order (Proverbs 12:24, KJV), and stick to the history of old time religious music. He does a good job at that.
I certainly hope that in the future whoever is in charge of the Rogersville Review refrains from allowing columnists from defaming others’ religions, be they Mormon or Muslim, Baptist or Buddhist, Hindu or Holy Roller, Catholic or Congregationalist, Jewish or Jehovah’s Witness. Did I leave out any for the sake of alliteration? Yes. Presbyterian, Methodist, Lutheran…oh you get the point. Other than that Ralph, your opinion piece on Christmas culture war was informative and entertaining.
Danny Howard, Rogersville