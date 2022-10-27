IMG_8403.jpeg

Camp Hope director Craig Otto, shown here at the entrance of the camp’s corn maze, presented the Hawkins County Commission Monday with a breakdown on how $100,000 in Baby Doe opioid lawsuit settlement funds could be used to expand the facilities and serve more children.

IMG_8403.jpeg

 Jeff Bobo

The Hawkins County Commission agreed Monday to amend Camp Hope’s request for “Baby Doe” opioid lawsuit settlement funds from $250,000 to $100,000, and then referred the request back to the Budget Committee.

Trending Recipe Videos