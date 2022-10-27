The Hawkins County Commission agreed Monday to amend Camp Hope’s request for “Baby Doe” opioid lawsuit settlement funds from $250,000 to $100,000, and then referred the request back to the Budget Committee.
A week earlier Commission Josh Gilliam, who sponsored the original $250,000 resolution, agreed to pull the resolution from Monday’s agenda. The purpose of pulling the resolution was to give Camp Hope officials time to address questions that Budget Committee members had about their request.
On Monday, however, Gilliam surprised commissioners by announcing that he wasn’t pulling the resolution after all. Instead Gilliam made a motion to amend the request to $100,000, which was approved 10-2 with commissioners Tom Kern and Nancy Barker opposed.
Gilliam said he felt comfortable presenting the resolution Monday because camp director Craig Otto had compiled answers to the questions that were posed by the Budget Committee when it considered the request at its Oct. 17 meeting.
One of those concerns was Camp Hope’s affiliation with Hope Community Church, and whether the contribution would fall within the federal guidelines of separation of church and state.
Otto explained that while Camp Hope started under the Hope Community Church non-profit umbrella in 2012, it became independent and acquired its own nonprofit status earlier this year.
‘A faith based community initiative’
Camp hope still receives financial support, and volunteers from hope Community Church, but also receives contributions from other churches across the county.
Otto noted that Camp Hope is a faith based non-profit organization similar to the status of Of One Accord ministry which provides services to the community and receives a county contribution each year.
“Our governor established in 2019 a faith based community initiative where it was promoted for local governments to pursue non-profit organizations that are faith based organizations, to help with social economic trouble in cities, and counties,” Otto told the commission.
Funds are needed to expand the camp’s residential facilities due to increased demand.
The camp was able to provide free summer camp to more than 700 children this past summer. Unfortunately there were about 200 children on the waiting list who didn’t get to attend.
$100K spending plan
Another concern expressed during the Oct. 17 Budget Committee meeting was the lack of a specific plan for how those funds would be used by Camp Hope.
On Monday Otto presented the commission with a plan which allocates $40,000 of the Baby Doe funds toward adding three showers and two toilets to each of the bath houses, and expands the fill beds to support the increased capacity.
Another $10,000 would be spent for a power/ground transformer to help meet electrical needs for future expansion.
The remaining $50,000 would cover cafeteria expenses for two years worth of summer camp.
County Mayor Mark DeWitte said the revised $100,000 request caught him completely off guard because he was under the impression that the resolution would be pulled by Gilliam.
Budget Committee Chairman Nancy Barker made a motion to refer the revised resolution back to the Budget Committee which was approved 9-3 with Gilliam, Danny Alvis, and Syble Vaughan-Trent voting no.
Barker said that would give the commission time to digest an information packet and proposed plan for the funding that Otto submitted to commissioners Monday.
“It’s not necessarily dead in the water,” DeWitte told Otto. “It’s going back to the Budget Committee.”
Three other pending requests
Of the $1.65 million in Baby Doe opioid lawsuit settlement funds that were awarded to Hawkins County last year, $1 million has already been allocated including $400,000 to regional circuit judges to establish a long term drug rehab center for felony defendants; $300,000 to hep establish an Isaiah 177 House in Rogersville; and $300,000 for the HCSO drug fund which pays for equipment and training in the sheriff’s war on drugs.
A $300,000 request from Hawkins County EMS for equipment to help treat overdose and other drug related patients was referred last week by the Safety Committee to be considered by the Budget Committee in November.
A resolution submitted by Commissioner John Gibson seeking $500,000 for Sessions Judge Todd Ross’s Recovery Court to help establish a residential drug treatment program was pulled at last week’s Budget Committee meeting. Gibson told the commission Monday he will request that Judge Ross and/or Recovery Court director Amy Cinnamon attend the November Budget Committee to discuss the request.
God’s Blueprint homeless daycenter in Rogersville requested $250,000 to help establish a residential facility for recovering addicts as well. Program co-founder Mickey Wilcox made the initial request to the Budget Committee on Oct. 17, and addressed the full commission with the request this past Monday.
Wilcox was advised to ask a commissioner to submit the request in the form of a resolution so that it can be considered by the Budget Committee.