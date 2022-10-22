The public is invited to tour the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Historic Downtown Bristol for free during a special Community Day event to be held 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. on Oct. 29.
“Community Day is one way we give back to the community for all of their continued support,” said museum Head Curator Dr. Rene Rodgers. “The museum is for everyone, and we want the public to have the chance to experience the museum and all of the fun and educational activities we offer.”
Visitors may also partake in a number of family-friendly activities from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. that day, including:
Instrument Petting Zoo - Learn about and play different stringed instruments with Boppin’ Bailey George and Jukebox Jess
Square Dancing - Do-si-do with square dance caller Tyler Hughes
Spooky Stories - Join our readers for some great, spooky and Halloween-themed tales
3D Printing - Make a guitar pick with T. J. DeWitt from the Bristol Public Library
Make-and-Take Items - Take a bit of the museum experience home with banjo craft kits and activity sheets
Kids and the young at heart may also experience other cool Halloween events taking place in Historic Downtown Bristol Oct. 29 including Pumpkin Palooza, A Bootiful Morning Costume Contest, and Downtown Trick-or-Treating — plus Mountain Empire Comics’ event on 6th Street.
For more information about Community Day at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, visit the Events page at BirthplaceOfCountryMusic.org. For more information about Halloween happenings in Downtown Bristol, visit BelieveInBristol.org.
About the Birthplace of Country Music Museum
The Birthplace of Country Music Museum, an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, explores the history of the 1927 Bristol Sessions and their lasting impact on our music heritage. From the Bristol Sessions and beyond, our region continues to influence music around the world.
The 24,000 square foot museum is located at 101 Country Music Way (corner of Moore & Cumberland Streets) in Historic Downtown Bristol, Virginia. Through multiple theater experiences, film and sound, and interactive, technology-infused displays—along with a variety of educational programs, music programs, and community events—the exciting story of this music and its far-reaching influence comes alive.
Rotating exhibitions from guest curators and other institutions, including the Smithsonian, will be featured throughout the year in the Special Exhibits Gallery. The museum is also home to a digital archive.
The Birthplace of Country Music Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m. and Sunday, 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The museum is closed on Mondays and most major holidays; call ahead for clarification at 423-573-1927.
Other than the special Oct. 29 event which is free, admission is $13.65 for adults, $11.55 for seniors, students, military, children ages 6—17, and groups of 20 or more.
Children 5 and under are free. The museum also participates in Museums for All, which offers reduced admission to EBT card holders. Admission prices include Virginia admission tax.