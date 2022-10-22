the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Historic Downtown Bristol

The public is invited to tour the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Historic Downtown Bristol for free during a special Community Day event to be held 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. on Oct. 29.

