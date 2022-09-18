Knowing that an emergency is imminent is only half the battle. What you do next could mean the difference between being safe and a catastrophic loss of property — or even life.
Did you know there is actually more than one way to seek shelter? It’s important to know the difference.
STAY AT HOME
These measures ask that you remain inside as much as is possible, only leaving when it’s absolutely necessary. Grocery shopping, trips to the pharmacy and buying gas were considered essential activity during recent coronavirus-related quarantines. The Red Cross recommends keep at least two weeks of supplies on hand.
Any stay-at-home emergency kit should include enough water for a gallon-per-person for several days, to be used both for drinking and for sanitation. You should also have plenty of non-perishable food, a battery-powered radio, a NOAA weather radio, any needed medication, a flashlight and a first-aid kit.
SHELTERING IN PLACE
Sometimes the best response to imminent danger is remaining right where you are, whether that’s at home, at work, a public place — or even in your vehicle. Sheltering-in-place measures are typically short lived, as with a tornado warning, poor air quality or a live shooter, but may last longer.
As with stay-at-home orders, it’s smart to plan ahead by having an adequate supply of food and water to make sure you can comfortably shelter in place, if needed. If it’s safe, text or call your emergency contact, and stay connected with local authorities.
MASS SHELTERING
Widespread emergency situations typically lead to mass sheltering, where many people seek refuge together. Mass shelters are also called evacuation centers, emergency shelters, mass-care facilities or reception centers.
They provide live-saving disaster response on a large scale, in cooperation with local emergency and public-health agencies, FEMA and the Red Cross, among others. They’re designed to provide access to food and clean water, medical care and other stabilizing resources like heat, but if you have special needs consider creating an emergency mass-sheltering bag with needed essentials.
Stay informed about the specific kinds of emergencies that tend to impact your area, and become familiar with the channels used by your local officials to share information in an emergency.