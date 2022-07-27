A mission team from Middle Tennessee recently restored a mobile home in rural Richardson Creek, helping a man reclaim his residence which was unlivable after a leaking roof caused mold.
The project was organized by the Of One Accord ministry, which has recruited mission teams into Hawkins County for more than 30 years to perform home repairs for the needy.
In its heyday the ministry’s home repair program would facilitate up to 30 projects per year performing tasks as small as building a deck or wheelchair accessible ramp, or a major as complete home renovations, or even building a home from scratch.
In recent years the program has experienced cuts and reduced projects, and when COVID hit in 2020 there were no mission or projects.
Ministry director Sheldon Livesay told the Review that the building repair program has been rebounding the past two years, with five mission teams performing eight projects in 2021, and 10 mission teams performing 17 projects in 2022.
‘Ruined the inside of his home’
Among those 2022 projects is the Jamey Seals residence, which actually had two mission teams working on the home located on Rt. 66N near the Clinch Valley Road intersection.
The leaking rook had previously been repaired, but not before mold took over the home, forcing Mr. Seals to retreat into one room of the trailer that was somewhat habitable.
Earlier this summer the Mell Baptist Association from Tifton, Ga. did the first phase of repair which included gutting the interior, installing new insulation, building a new deck, and putting up walls in the kitchen and dining room.
Two weeks ago the Englewood Baptist Church from Englewood Tenn. did the second phase of repair by finishing the deck with railings, installing the cabinets in the kitchen, hooking up water and septic, finishing the interior wall installation, and getting the furniture moved back in.
Seals does odd jobs, but doesn’t have a steady income, and wasn’t able to pay for the repairs.
“It just ruined the inside of his home,” Livesay said. “He had to rip out all of his walls, and he didn’t have money to do any of the repairs. The only room he could save was the back bedroom, and he’s literally been living in one room for the past 2-3 years, trying to find someone who can help him get it back. He has a son and nephew who want to come live with him if we can get this back in livable shape.”
Livesay added, “Jamey is a giver. He works with the Rescue Squad in Sneedville. He works with one of the fire departments. He’s at everything you go to over there trying to help folks. So he’s on the giving end rather than the receiving end most of the time, and it’s just a shame to see people who get in that situation, and there’s nobody to help them.”
Mission program bouncing back
At one time we were seeing 25-30 home repairs per year,” Livesay said. “We were a part, through the Baptist Church, of what was called Appalachian Regional Ministries. They had a well defined website and any church that wanted to do mission work, even if you weren’t Baptists, you could go to that website and click on the state, and it showed all of the ministries that would host you if you wanted to go do mission work there.”
Livesay added, “The Southern Baptist Association wanted to redirect its efforts to suberbia, so in 2018 they dissolved the Appalachian Regional Ministries, and the website went away. There were a few teams that managed to find us over the next couple of years, but after COVID hit, in 2020 we had zero teams come in. No home repairs.”
Livesay said he stays in contact with the mission teams that previously came to Hawkins County to let them know Of One Accord still in the home repair business.
30 projects that need to be completed
Prior to 2018 the program had a full time mission team director whose salary was paid from a small fee mission teams were asked to pay for each member they brought. That position had to be dissolved due to lack of funding.
Livesay and some volunteers have picked up the mission team director duties. But, because there’s no salary to pay for, Of One Accord’s mission teams now come to Hawkins County for free.
“That makes Rogersville more attractive because it’s much less expensive for the mission teams to come here,” Livesay said. “I’m hoping that’s going to translate into a surge in new mission teams coming to the area. It’s a badly needed service. If we had enough mission teams this summer we easily have 30 projects that need to be completed. I’m sure the need is greater than that, but 30 that I know of.”
Anyone interested in learning more about the Of One Accord ministry’s home repair mission is asked to call Livesay at (423) 921-8044.