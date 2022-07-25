Why isn’t the federal government taking more of a stance against the massive meth epidemic that is corroding our communities, filling our jails and putting a massive burden on schools, local governments and law enforcement.
They’re still talking about opioids. Prescription opioids are over. Gone are the pill mills and the days of getting hundreds of 80mg Oxycontins for $20 with the assistance of Medicare.
I had two surgeries last year and all they gave me both times was a very weak codeine and Tylenol combo. In the immortal words of Cheech and Chong, “that wouldn’t get a fly high”, much less curb the pain of a fresh carpal tunnel surgery.
Doctors aren’t prescribing opioids, even when they’re needed, because they don’t want to get sued or arrested for creating addicts.
So, one drug becomes unavailable, and another one comes in to take its place.
If you read the police reports every day, like I do, you know the for the past several years Hawkins County, along with the rest of the country, has been plagued by meth, followed a distant second by heroin and/or fentanyl.
This isn’t your daddy’s meth epidemic of the 2000s when people were making it in a 2-liter bottle out of over-the-counter ephedrine and Drano. Back in the old days it was a big deal if someone had a couple of grams in their pocket. These days the street level dealers are running around with ounces.
Law enforcement says our meth is coming from Mexico, and whatever they’re using to cook it is really frying the brains of its users.
Again, if you read the police reports, you know that people are acting really crazy on this stuff. Running around naked, seeing things that aren’t there, being chased by invisible monsters, screaming at invisible people, fighting cops, fleeing from traffic stops at more than 100 mph, and stealing anything that isn’t nailed down.
That’s not to mention what they’re putting their children and their families through, and the stress it’s putting on schools, police and healthcare.
That’s why I think it’s a good thing that the Criminal Court judges in the Upper East Tennessee region are partnering to turn a former prison in Carter County into a regional drug treatment facility for felony defendants.
The County Commission’s Budget Committee has recommended contributing $400,000 of the county’s $1.6 million “Baby Doe” opioid lawsuit settlement to that project.
But, I also think the County Commission needs to give serious consideration to Sessions Judge Todd Ross’s request to use some, if not all of the remaining opioid settlement funds to create a residential facility near the Justice Center in Rogersville for recovering addicts from his misdemeanor court.
Judge Ross has proposed this facility for years to give recovering addicts returning home from rehab a place to stay while they get their lives together, as opposed to going back out into the environment where their addiction is fueled.
It’s an enormous undertaking, and I think that’s why the proposal by the Criminal Court judges was appealing to the County Commission. One time payment. No recurring expenses. No building to maintain. No legal liability.
But, as Judge Ross told the County Commission last week, there are way more addicts in need of help in Sessions Court than there are in felony court. Ross said he probably sends more defendants to rehab in a week than the Criminal Court program will send from Hawkins County in a year.
It seems like it would be more cost effective in the long run to get addicts help locally in misdemeanor court before they graduate to felonies.
What would make it easier for the County Commission to swallow, however, is if they were presented a deal similar to the Carter County facility. They need a reputable health care agency in the addiction treatment business to come say, you build the building, and well take care of all the rest.
They also need to be shown a plan to make a county addiction treatment facility work without recurring expenses and liability.
I would recommend that the county commission set aside the remaining $1.2 million in opioid settlement funds, and ask Judge Ross to come back with a viable, long term plan of action for building, and long term management of the addiction treatment facility he wants.