Sept. 14th began as an average Wednesday work day for local barber Charlie Atkins, but it ended as a day he'll never forget.
That morning seemed like an average morning in Samantha Mayes household too. She was busy getting her kids out the door for the bus as it was a school day. She was also busy getting herself ready for her nursing shift on that morning.
Charlie Atkins works at Jamie's Barber Shop on Main Street in Rogersville. After experiencing a previous heart attack, Charlie sometimes arrived at the barber shop early to take a short walk. But in the early hours of that morning Charlie tells The Review, “I nearly had a second heart attack when I saw the SUV coming.”
Meanwhile Samantha's children, Levi and Aubree Testerman and their cousin, Madison Miller were also out waiting for the school bus to pick them up. It was only 6:55 AM, not completely daylight yet and a bit foggy.
No Time
Charlie had parked at the barber shop and walked to the crosswalk to cross the street. Two cars stopped. As Charlie began crossing both he and the children saw a black SUV in a blur come flying through without even slowing down.
Charlie says his only thought was, “Oh God”. There was no time for Charlie to get out of the way and the SUV hit him, knocking him to the pavement. The children recall the sound of Charlie being hit as a loud thud. Charlie remembers that sound too.
Charlie was injured and stunned as he laid on the street. But what happened next gave him the strength for his survival. Adding to the horror of what the children had already seen, they nearly witnessed Charlie's death as the black SUV stopped and began to back up.
It was headed right for Charlie. The children screamed and Charlie saw it coming. Though he was injured, he did a tuck and roll and barely was able to get out of the way as he was nearly run over by the driver of the black SUV.
The vehicle then sped away leaving Charlie injured, unable to get up. Though the children were hysterically crying, they sprang into action immediately. Madison, who is the oldest at 11, called out to Charlie, “Are you ok?”
Charlie replied to her, “Yes, I think so.” Levi, age 5 and his sister Aubree, age 7, ran home to get their Mom, Samantha while Madison stayed behind with Charlie.
Running Barefoot Through Town
“My kids were hysterical banging on the door screaming, “Mommy, someone was run over” and I thought it was Madison. It was a blind panic but the next thing I knew I was running barefoot half dressed through town with my kids”.
Madison was still waiting with Charlie. “The next thing I saw was bare feet standing next to me,” Charlie recalls. Another person pulled over and told them she would wait for the ambulance to arrive with Charlie so Samantha could go get dressed and the kids could go to school.
HEROES
Charlie has an injury to his right hip from the hit and run but he's grateful to be alive. Had it not been for the screams of the children he may not have seen the SUV backing up and been so lucky to roll out of the way. The children are heroes in Charlie's eyes.
Later, the kids were interviewed by Officer Eric Pease from the Rogersville Police Department. The children gave the description of the SUV as having dark tinted windows and that it did have newer wheels. Officer Pease can be reached at (423)272-7555 if you have any information about this case.