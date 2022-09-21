One of the most impactful groups of men in Hawkins County, often overlooked are our local Gideons.
The Gideon’s International was started back in 1899 by 2 traveling salesmen with a heart for evangelism. They adopted a goal of placing a copy of the Bible in every motel/hotel room in America by 1908.
From those humble beginnings, Gideon’s International now comprise some 300,000 men who have been accepted as local Gideons who have been responsible for translating the Bible into 95 languages and distributing some 2 billion Bibles in 200 counties around the world.
Tuesday, September 13, local Gideons organized a local Pastor’s Appreciation Banquet at Hope Community Church where they heard stories and details about the Bible distributions here and abroad in hopes local congregations will allow a Gideon to take a church service for a “love offering” to further fund Bible distributions.
Local Gideons are active insuring motels in our area have Bibles and even travel to resort communities like Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge to make distributions. The Bibles placed in your local doctors office, convalescent home and hospital are still the work of our local Gideons.
While copies of the full Bible are placed where the public has access to them, smaller New Testament versions that are color coded are placed for key personnel in a county to use in distributions for members of the police, fire, and medical personnel, National Guard and in jails and prisons. While not allowed in local schools, they still travel to local college campus where they do distributions in public areas where students walk between classes.
Gideons offer to come to a church’s VBS to offer a distribution of New Testaments. This writer was at an event in Sneedville this week where some 200 copies were distributed to youth.
Paul McMahan, the Rogersville Camp President, opened the Pastor’s banquet ceremonies Tuesday welcoming pastors, thanking them for service to Hawkins County and offering a prayer before being served a catered meal from Bull Babies.
During the banquet, several testimonies were given by people who gave their lives to Christ due to finding a copy of the Bible placed by Gideon’s. Gideons have accumulated thousands of stories of people whose lives were changed by Gideon efforts, many who were at the point of suicide.
The testimony Tuesday was given by Pastor Dean Mattern who was in jail by age 15, who stole his first car by age 16, and was behind bars his 4 years of high school. He found a copy of the Bible in jail and used its pages to roll cigarettes before beginning to read those pages which changed his life. He has now in turn helped direct his entire family to Christ and become a pastor of a church.
The key speaker for the night was Dan Scott who himself has done distributions in 24 foreign nations, giving testimonies of seeing thousands come to Christ through Gideon distributions abroad. It has been estimated, that 1 person comes to Christ for every 3 testaments distributed which still makes distributing these Bibles a key force in helping direct people to Jesus and becoming Christians.
Gideon Rolax Jones expressed his thanks all pastors who didn’t have the opportunity to attend. Churches can schedule a Gideon to come and do a morning or night service by calling Rolax at (423) 923-2295. Men interested in joining the Gideons can also call Rolax who will offer details for membership.