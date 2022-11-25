High School students from Clinch were in Rogersville on Nov. 17 learning about courtrooms and court procedures in preparation for attending a Dec. 6 session of the Tennessee Supreme Court.
Third Judicial District Chancellor Doug Jenkins and Circuit Judge William Phillips met Clinch students in Hawkins County Chancery Court. The students were also guided by Johnson City attorney Sandy Phillips.
Students were given a tour of the courtroom, and explained the significance of each physical aspect of the courtroom, as well as courtroom procedures and the responsibility of the attorneys and other courtroom personnel.
Students will observe a Tennessee Supreme Court hearing in Johnson City on Tuesday, Dec. 6 as part of SCALES (Supreme Court Advancing Legal Education for Students). The Supreme Court hearing will be held at the East Tennessee State University Martin Center for the Arts.
Joining the students on their Nov.17 visit to Chancery Court were Clinch High School English teacher Andrea Ferrero and History teacher Misty Williams.
Ferrero told the Review that the goal of the Nov. 17 visit to Rogersville was for students to, “See how a courtroom operates, have an opportunity to meet some of our civic leaders, and network with people in the community who can help them further their own careers later on.”
“We’ve been able to prepare ahead of time to see the Supreme Court in action, and view an entire case from start to finish,” Ferrero said. “The cool opportunity is they’ve gotten to read up on the previous cases that have led up to this, and so we’re pretty informed.”
The Supreme Court case students will observe is an appeal from a reputed gang member whose sentence for a violent crime was enhanced due to his alleged gang affiliation.
“They’re appealing to the Supreme Court to show that he was not in fact in a gang, as he was accused, so his time should be reduced,” Ferrero added.
The SCALES project is an initiative of the Tennessee Supreme Court aimed at educating high school students about the judicial branch of state government. The program offers students an opportunity to hear oral arguments for an actual Supreme Court case in a nearby community.
The program started in 1995. Since then, the SCALES project has served over 30,000 Tennessee students from more than 500 high schools.
“Our nationally recognized SCALES program is a favorite of all of the justices,” Chief Justice Roger A. Page said. “We are very grateful to the local judges and attorneys who are visiting the students prior to the event to ensure they have a solid understanding of the court system and the cases they will hear. The Supreme Court is looking forward to interacting with students from East Tennessee and hopes this is a memorable experience for them.”
The SCALES program was the 2016 recipient of the national Sandra Day O’Connor Award for the Advancement of Civics Education.