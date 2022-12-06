Previously inducted St. Clair Junior Beta Club members include (not in order) Alexis Bearden, Blake Fobber, Adam Yates, Corina Bennett, Giovanni Castaneda, Bentley Fitzgerald, Madelon Hensley, Taylann Morrison, and Cyrus Pearcy.
The new members inducted into St. Clair’s Junior Beta Club included (not in order) Nicholas Gonzalez, Aria Welborn, Brooklyn Rose, Parker Horton, Kallie Michaels, and Kyliee Williams.
On Tuesday, Nov. 29 St. Clair Elementary School inducted six new members into its Junior Beta Club.
To become part of this prestigious organization, each student had to exemplify good character and excel academically.
Previously inducted St. Clair Junior Beta Club members include Alexis Bearden, Blake Fobber, Adam Yates, Corina Bennett, Giovanni Castaneda, Bentley Fitzgerald, Madelon Hensley, Taylann Morrison, and Cyrus Pearcy.
National Beta Club is the largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization in America. For more than 80 years, it has prepared today’s students to be tomorrow’s leaders.
Junior Beta encompasses grades 4-8, and Senior Beta includes grades 9-12.
The Mission of the Beta Club is to promote the ideals of academic achievement, character, service and leadership among elementary and secondary school students.
Each of those ideals are defined below:
ACHIEVEMENT - Recognizing and honoring high academic achievement.
CHARACTER - Preparing young people for life and empowering them to be successful.
LEADERSHIP - Developing the leaders of tomorrow.
SERVICE - Demonstrating our motto: Let Us Lead by Serving Others.