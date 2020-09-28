SEPTEMBER 29
HAWKINS COUNTY GAS UTILITY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS MEETING: will meet at the Utility Office, 202 Park Blvd., Rogersville, beginning at 6:00 p.m.
OCTOBER 1-4
VFW YARD SALE: 1605 E. Main St., (on the hill) from 8-1 each day. Rent a parking space for $5, rent a table for $10. Inside and Outside, rain or shine. We also take donations. Call 423-272-7423 for more information.
OCTOBER 2
HAWKINS COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION: will have a special called meeting, at the conference room- E911 Building, 2291 E. Main St., Rogersville at 9:00 a.m. Allison Woodward, Director of Planning.
OCTOBER 2-3
HAWKINS COUNTY CREWETTES YARD SALE: at the Hawkins County Rescue Squad Bldg., Friday from 9-4 and Saturday from 9-2.
OCTOBER 5
HAWKINS COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION MEETING: Notice is hereby given that the regular 2nd Monday meeting is being changed to October 5, beginning at 10:00 a.m. due to October 12th being a holiday. The Hawkins County Election Commission will meet in the Election Office Conference Room. If any accommodations are needed for individuals with disabilities who wish to be present at the meeting, please contact us at (423) 272-8061 or by email at hawkins.commission@tn.gov.