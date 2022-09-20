Hawkins County’s Team Tennessee, left in white jerseys,which won gold Gold in the Special Olympics USA Games unified flag football competition this past June in Orlando, Fla., was joined by a newly formed Volunteer High unified, right in green jerseys.
contributed
Mooresburg Elementary first grader Marcie Rohn competed in the distance throw, agility, accuracy, catching, and pulling flags. Marcie won a gold medal in her first ever Special Olympics event
Two Hawkins County Special Olympics flag football teams competed in the East Tennessee Football Tournament in Knoxville on Saturday including the Gold Medal winning Team Tennessee which swept its events.
Team Tennessee went 3-0 for the day beating teams from Loudon and Powell.
Team VHS Unified went 1-2 for the day.
Hawkins County Special Olympics coordinator and coach Christy Thacker said both teams worked well Saturday as a cohesive unit.
“This was the first time this (VHS) team has ever competed,” Thacker said. “Cortney Bellamy, a unified partner, led a stellar performance.”
Thacker added, “We also took one skills athlete, Marcie Rohn. Marcie is a 1st grader at Mooresburg Elementary. She competed in distance throw, agility, accuracy, catching, and pulling flags. Marcie won a gold medal in her first ever Special Olympics event.”
More than 100 Special Olympics Tennessee (SOTN) athletes representing six counties competed in the East Tennessee Regional Flag Football Tournament this Saturday on the RecSports Fields at Sutherland.
Other Tennessee counties represented in the tournament included Blount, Hamilton, Knox, Loudon and Wilson.
“Our athletes train year-round to participate in sporting competitions,” said Brenna Soriano, East Tennessee Regional Manager for Special Olympics Tennessee. “These competitions give them a chance to showcase their talents and hard work. This competition also includes Unified Teams which include athletes with and without disabilities working together on one team. These unified sports help build inclusion in sports, schools, and the community.”
For an event like this to come together, it takes a lot of work and time from coaches and other volunteers.
“All of our coaches are volunteers,” said Soriano. “They spend countless hours planning and coaching their team. They build relationships with the athletes and help them grow on and off the field. Often, they become so close they are like family. Our coaches are one of our greatest assets and without them, there would be no teams.”