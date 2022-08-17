Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world.
There will be a meeting for girls and adults interested in learning more about the girl program and volunteer opportunities at Rogersville City Park, Pavilion #1 on Thursday, Aug. 25 from 5:30 to 6:30 pm.
Through programs across the region Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges, whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends.
Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them.
Girls in Kindergarten through 12 grade are invited to join us as we come together to change the world for the better.
Activities in the Girl Scout Leadership Experience focus on four key areas:
1. Science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM)
2. Outdoors
3. Life Skills
4. Entrepreneurship
If you are interested in more information, but are unable to attend, you may call 800-474-1912.
About Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians
The Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians has approximately 10,000 girl and adult members in 46 counties from southwest Virginia, through eastern Tennessee, and northern Georgia. Membership is open to all girls from kindergarten through their senior year in high school.
