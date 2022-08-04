The school year started off with a bang on Wednesday, as the Hawkins Co. School system hosted its annual general meeting and celebration.
Teachers and staff from every school in the county system descended on Cherokee High School where they had breakfast snacks, heard from several guest speakers and toured the system’s new Words on Wheels bus. The cafeteria was also full of local business booths offering supplies and coupons.
Teachers heard musical entertainment from the system’s music teachers as well as the cast of Surgoinsville Middle School’s “The Lion King Jr.” which is showing this weekend.
Director of Schools Matt Hixson told the gathered crowd that, though last year was difficult as the first full year back after COVID-19 shutdowns, he is optimistic for the upcoming year.
Hixson also shared news of some positive developments for the system over the summer.
He said he was pleased that teachers will receive a salary adjustment this year, which has already been passed by the Board of Education and included in this fiscal year’s budget.
“You’ve got my word that we will continue to make progress on those salaries,” he said. “That was something I promised you all when I came here. It has been hard to do, not because of our board or the county commission, but because of our financial standing and our county’s standing with tax revenue.”
He also noted that the system hired 49 new teachers over the summer and still has a few positions to fill. That means roughly 10% of the system’s teaching staff are new to their school, though they may not be new to education.
Hixson praised the new Words on Wheels book bus, which made its debut at the event. Stay tuned to the Review for the bus’s story in the Midweek edition.
The system also installed electronic access on entrances to schools throughout the system to ensure safety.
“Soon, all staff will be required to access our buildings through these doors,” he said. “As we heard over the spring and summer, we no longer live in a safe world with people who share our points of view.”
The system secured two grants totaling nearly $200,000 to provide support for all math teachers for implementing the state’s new curriculum and foundational skills.
Two new propane buses will also soon travel county roads, thanks to a grant that covered the difference between the cost of a traditional diesel bus and a propane bus. Hixson noted this will save the system money, as propane is and is projected to remain cheaper than gasoline and diesel.
At their Aug.10 meeting, the school board is also expected to approve a measure that would give each teacher in the system an extra $40 for student supplies.
“This helps take the burdens off our parents and stakeholders as we see inflation go up,” Hixson said.
Hixson also encouraged each teacher to choose two students to mentor this year and work to form a special connection.
“If everybody in this room professionally connects with, checks in and stays current with two students over the course of this next year, we have the entire student body covered,” he said. “Statistically speaking, students succeed in school and, more importantly, in life, if they connect with a teacher.”
He added, “For those of you who have stayed here in Hawkins County, thank you. We all have the opportunity to go anywhere else, but are you dedicated to Hawkins County students and their growth? Are you dedicated to one another and to our community? Are you dedicated enough to stick it out? The answer is ‘yes’ for every single one of you in this room.”