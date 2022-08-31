The Mount Carmel Parks Committee wants your help in improving the municipal park.
All community members are encouraged to fill out the park master plan survey, which will help the committee get a better idea of what the community wants to see from the park in the future.
To fill out the survey, scan the QR code in the image accompanying this article or visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/MountCarmelPark
Those who wish to fill out a paper version of the survey can stop by City Hall during business hours. The committee will also have a booth set up at the Oct. 1 Fall Festival for visitors to fill out the survey.
The questions ask participants which of the park’s amenities they currently use, what sports they play and what community events they have attended.
It then offers a list of amenities, such as a splash pad, swimming pool, gazebo and sports fields. Participants are asked whether they would like to see each one added or improved and are asked to rank them in order of priority.
The survey is part of the process of creating a five-year park master plan, similar to the 10 year master plans that Rogersville, Church Hill and Hawkins County recently adopted in April. The town is partnering with Community Development Partners, which is the same entity that assisted the other municipalities and county.
The town is required to have a master plan in place in order to be considered for future LPRF (Local Parks and Recreation Funding) grants through the state.
Jim Bare, who is the committee chairman, told the BMA at their August meeting that they hope to have enough survey respondents by the end of October to be able to move forward with developing the five year plan.
“Our main goal right now is to push the survey,” Bare said. “The more people who fill out the survey, the better results we get. We have about 5,600 people in Mount Carmel, but, if we could get 400 [respondents] that would be great.”
Possible horseshoe pit addition
The Mount Carmel BMA is also set to hear from a member of the Parks Committee at their September meeting on the addition of a horseshoe pit at the park. The matter was originally on the agenda for the board’s Aug. 25 meeting, but the representative was unable to attend.
Mayor Pat Stilwell said several community members have already pledged to donate material such as the wood for the pits themselves, should the board vote to move forward with the project.
Dates set for Christmas festivities
In other news, the BMA voted to set the date for this year’s Christmas festivities.
The annual Christmas parade will be held on Dec. 10 at 2 p.m., and the Santa Run will be held on Dec. 17 beginning at 8:30 a.m.
More specific details will be announced closer to the events.
Town to accept dissolve of Joint Rec board
At their Aug. 25 meeting, the BMA also discussed officially accepting Church Hill’s removal from the Joint Recreation board, which included representatives from Mount Carmel, Church Hill and Surgoinsville.
Though Church Hill announced in January of 2022 that they would pull out of the board effective January of 2023, Mount Carmel Alderman John Gibson noted that the town had not officially voted to accept this announcement.
After some discussion of how the equipment collectively owned by the board will be handled once the board dissolves, the BMA voted to table the matter for the next workshop.
Church Hill gave very little warning before announcing their decision last January. Vice Mayor Michael Bell’s motion noted only that the decision was made because of “where the city is headed with our new park (at Holliston Mills) and as far us being able to make our own decisions. Just the city itself.”
However, Church Hill representatives have noted that children from all around Hawkins County are still invited to participate in the town’s recreational activities.
Mount Carmel Alderman John Gibson noted that the park survey results will be used to determine what recreational activities will be offered within Mount Carmel once the board dissolves.