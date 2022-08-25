The Northeast Region Health Office announces local health departments are providing the monkeypox vaccine to those eligible to be vaccinated, please call your local Health Department for more information on receiving a vaccination.
“The good news is that if you have been exposed to the virus, following some prevention steps and getting yourself vaccinated can protect you and others from monkeypox,” said Medical Director of the Northeast Regional Health Offices, Dr. David Kirschke.
There are two Hawkins County locations where the vaccine is available:
Church Hill Health Department, 247 Silver Lake Road, Church Hill, (423) 357-5341.
Rogersville Health Department, 201 Park Blvd., Rogersville, (423) 272-7641.
Those eligible to receive an MPX vaccination include:
Anyone who has had a contact exposure to MPX, or may have been exposed, in the last 14 days should talk to their doctor or contact your local Health Department or the Tennessee Department of Health.
Anyone who has had intimate contact with others who might have been exposed to the MPX virus.
Gay, bisexual, and other men who have sexual relationships with men who have had multiple or anonymous partners, were diagnosed with a sexually-transmitted disease or are receiving medication to prevent HIV infection in the last 90 days.
Taking these steps will help prevent contracting the MPX infection:
Be aware of any changes to your body and talk to your doctor if you develop any new rash.
Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash or lesion that looks like it could be MPX.
Avoid contact with objects and materials that a person with MPX has used.
Wash your hands often. Use soap and water or an alcohol-based sanitizer. Hand-washing can protect against MPX and other infections such as COVID and flu.
“While monkeypox is a serious infection, we don’t want people to be alarmed,” Dr. David Kirschke said. “Rather, we want everyone to be educated and empowered as to how they can protect and take care of themselves.”
MPX is a previously rare disease, caused by a virus that’s in the same family as smallpox but much less severe and less contagious. In some cases, people may have a flu-like illness, but it’s more commonly characterized by a rash or lesions on the body that may look little blisters or pimples or sores.
For more information about the MPX vaccine contact your health care provider or local Health Department or visit tn.gov/monkeypox.html.
