The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) announced the first round of 40 grant recipients Wednesday for the Families First Community Grant Program, including three agencies that serve Hawkins County.
Families First is an initiative that will award more than $95 million in funding to organizations providing innovative direct services to support Tennessee families in need.
Hawkins County recipients
Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee which serves Anderson, Blount, Carter, Hawkins, Knox, Sevier, Sullivan, and Washington counties.
Their project will mitigate adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and factors like poverty and health that marginalize low-income families through professionally-supported one-to-one mentoring to low-income East Tennessee youth, ages 6-23, using Big Brothers Big Sisters evidence-based model combined with family case supports.
Greater Kingsport Family YMCA which serves Hawkins, Sullivan, and Washington counties.
The Y on Wheels program is a year-round, mobile, modified version of YMCA Afterschool for under-resourced neighborhoods, currently seeing transformative impact in youth and parents/guardians. Families encountering transportation barriers and youth who lack afterschool supervision can engage in sports, group games, arts/crafts, and science activities; as well as family events and guardian/parenting classes with qualified youth-services-trained YMCA counselors. As a connection to the three TANF purposes identified, the Y and community partners utilize a five-pronged approach: (1) parent and youth classes/workshops, (2) family engagement events, (3) access to household resources, (4) Reach and Rise Mentoring Program, and (5) Social Emotional Learning (SEL) curricula.
The Salvation Army of Tennessee which serves numerous counties including Hawkins.
The Salvation Army (TSA) programs respond with emergency financial assistance, holiday assistance, youth educational programs, youth camp programs, services to displaced persons, food security, and faith-based communities. TSA’s current 2Gen initiative, in partnership with the 2020 2Gen TN Grant in East and West TN, uses staff to engage clients through an event, encounter, or other meeting, and assesses/documents their individual family needs. They then empower individuals and families by establishing SMART goals related to economic stability, education advancement, improved health and wellbeing or social capital. Achievement of goals equips individuals and families to live and thrive independently in community.
The specific amount awarded to each agency was not reported. A link to the other recipients is available in the online version of this article at www.therogersvillereviewe.com
‘Safety net for our most vulnerable citizen’
The Families First grant program was created through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) Opportunity Act, bi-partisan legislation which was passed and signed by Governor Bill Lee in May 2021 in an effort to effectively spend a surplus of federal TANF funds.
TDHS Commissioner Clarence H. Carter said, “At TDHS, we understand that we have the greatest impact when we partner with community-based organizations to provide innovative solutions to better support families in need. With the help of these organizations, it is our goal to transform the state’s safety net for our most vulnerable citizens.”
The grants will support a wide range of services in the areas of education, health and wellbeing, economic stability and fostering safe, stable, and nurturing relationships.