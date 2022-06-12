After months of churches planning together, the Upper East Tennessee Crusade seems like it is a reality and will take place Aug. 28-31st.
The Kickoff Banquet packed Hope Community Church in Surgoinsville and as a member of the Prayer Team, I was ask to make a few closing statements and end with a prayer. What an honor.
When reflecting on an upcoming crusade on the one hand and the desperate needs in our nation on the other, I believe, our only hope for America is turning back to God and an awakening all across America. I struggled in prayer to say just the right thing in those few comments and I felt God led me in the Bible to Israel during the time of the prophets.
Israel evidently looked much like America today quickly sliding downhill towards destruction. Jeremiah was known as the weeping prophet. Elijah another prophet at one point cried to God saying, “I am the only one left.”
But the Bible verse God pointed me to was in the Book of Ezekiel, chapter 22 where God spoke to Ezekiel saying, “I sought for a man among them, to make up the hedge and stand in the gap before Me for the land that I should not destroy it, but I found none.” I made the statement to those 350 attending that I believe if God said that in Hawkins County, I believe we’d find at least this many.
But the fact is, ”yes” God is asking today in 21st century, western culture, America can I find those willing to make up the hedge and stand in the gap that I won’t destroy America, and I believe from the bottom of my heart, there are literally millions around our nation that have never bowed their knees to the other gods of our day who will stand for God in this hour.
I further believe there are millions upon millions across the nation who just need a reason to believe God is still there and they will leave off “chasing the American dream” of bigger and more to follow God.
We’ve been through years of chasing the dream but it has only gotten us emptiness and brokenness. I’ve made several references in prior columns that politics cannot fix American. American’s only hope is Jesus Christ. And the good news is that Jesus invitation is still the same, “come unto me, all of you that labor and are heavy laden I will give you rest.” Jesus has, does, and always will have our answers for life.
Getting back to the Crusade, these 350 attendees at the kickoff banquet are answering God’s call willing to work to be laborers in the fields that as Jesus said are white to harvest. If the populace of our nation has learned anything in the last couple of years, it’s that our nation is falling apart and nobody has any answers. But something inside of them is asking the age old questions, where did I come from, why am I here and where am I going when I die?
I believe I could demonstrate to those reading that the “next great awakening has already started”. Churches are starting to pray again. Churches that have had long dry spells are beginning to see people regularly come to Christ again. Church members are becoming more committed to their faith and stepping out to engage their faith in public again. Is it possible that’s why we have record numbers of people running for offices here and around the country?
If an awakening has started, what’s the purpose of a crusade, one might ask? I believe it will take this move of God to a next level. It will engage church members like never before. Leaders from the Lakeway Crusade in Morristown says that apart from the 1,000 decisions for Christ and 50 people called into full time ministry, pastors of those participating churches feel they have all new congregations of members wanting to step forward to work. An awakening doesn’t happen overnight, it’s a 10-20 year process, but the signs are everywhere.
The name of the upcoming crusade is Upper East Tennessee Go Tell Crusade. You can find their facebook page by the same name. Evangelist Rick Gage will be returning on Wednesday June 22nd where we will have a free luncheon at McPheeter’s Bend Baptist Church at noon and Gage will preach at Ridgeview Baptist Church that night at 6:30pm.
Many churches are sending some folks to hear him with the hopes their church will participate. Pastors, if you want to attend, please just send an email to OfOneAccord@Yahoo.com so there will be enough food prepared.
Every day, Pastor John Butler is hearing folks say, “I didn’t know about this!” This is just the initial planning stages so there’s room for everyone to still be a part. Call East Rogersville Baptist Church (272-2496) to enlist in one of the following teams: Arrangements, Counseling and follow-up, finance, Hospitality, Choir/Music, Outreach, Prayer, Publicity, Ushering, and Youth