The Upper East TN GO TELL America Crusade is excited to announce a “Back to School Bash” at The Bridge Church on Friday, August 12th and Saturday, August 13th.
The Church is located at 2243 East Main Street in Rogersville.
All youth in Hawkins County and surrounding areas are invited to attend. The Bash will be an introduction and invitation to the Go Tell Crusade at Cherokee High School August 28th through the 31st, along with food, fun and games as school resumes.
On Friday night at 6:30 pm, it will be pizza, pizza and more pizza – with some chips scattered in.
There will be plenty of food and drink to go along with fun and games that begin at 7:15 pm.
The Word of God will be shared by either Pastor Stephen Kimery or Pastor Bobby Joe Hancock.
“One of us will share the Gospel message on Friday night and then on Saturday night as well. Roger Williams will be leading the Worship service each night,” said Pastor Hancock, who is Pastor of The Bridge Church in Rogersville.
There will be more of the same on Saturday night at 6:30 pm.
“We will be serving snacks such as donuts, cakes, and chips; more games, and of course the Word of God,” said Pastor Stephen Kimery of Crossroads Church in Rogersville. Each night we will be handing out tickets for the “Pizza Bash” to be held on Wednesday night of the Crusade. Of course, the Gospel will be shared and Worship will take place. It is going to be awesome.”
Pastor Kimery heads up the Youth Ministry Team for the Go Tell Crusade. P
lease visit the Upper East TN Go Tell America Crusade Facebook page for updates and more information.