Not all students being recognized at the March 14 RCS BOE meeting were able to attend. Among the students recognized were (not in order): Jackson Davenport, Alma Baumbach, Ariyanna Dennis, Madelyn Banks, Matthew Dixon, Rylee Sivert, Callie Ann Parsons, Carrie Ruth Lawson, Blakely Ramsey, Gray Kirkpatrick, Matt Kirkpatrick, Sophia Galvez, and Will Phillips.
The Rogersville City School Board of Education presented several students with certificates of recognition during its March 14 meeting, which was held in the school auditorium.
Not all students were able to attend, but among those recognized were Spelling Bee winner Jackson Davenport and runner up Alma Baumbach.
Jackson Davenport was also recognized for being Farm Bureau essay winner. The theme for this year’s essay contest was, “Why is Agriculture important?” and was open to all 5th graders across second graders across Hawkins County.
Ariyanna Dennis was also recognized for placing second in the essay contest.
In the 4-H Digital Poster Contest Hawkins County had three regional winners out of 187 total entries. Two out of those three regional winners were from RCS including 6th grader Madelyn Banks and 8th grader Matthew Dixon.
Also, all three of the county’s 4-H Traditional Poster contest winners were from RCS including 6th grader Rylee Sivert, 5th grader Callie Ann Parsons, and 7th grader Carrie Ruth Lawson. Those three posters moved on to regional competition, and Parsons’ poster moved on to the state.
RCS also had five 4-H County Speech grand winners including 4th grader Blakely Ramsey, 5th grader Gray Kirkpatrick, 6th grader Matt Kirkpatrick, 7th grader Sophia Galvez, and 8th grader Will Phillips.