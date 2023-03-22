RCS BOE student recognitions

Not all students being recognized at the March 14 RCS BOE meeting were able to attend. Among the students recognized were (not in order): Jackson Davenport, Alma Baumbach, Ariyanna Dennis, Madelyn Banks, Matthew Dixon, Rylee Sivert, Callie Ann Parsons, Carrie Ruth Lawson, Blakely Ramsey, Gray Kirkpatrick, Matt Kirkpatrick, Sophia Galvez, and Will Phillips.

 Jeff Bobo

The Rogersville City School Board of Education presented several students with certificates of recognition during its March 14 meeting, which was held in the school auditorium.

Rogersville, TN

March 14, 2023

