Hawkins County Relay for Life will send a customized letter from Santa to someone you love for a $5.00 donation. Every child would love a personalized letter from Santa.
In order to get the accurate information for the child, please make sure to include the following: Child’s name, address, special toy or gift that child is expected to receive, and special note to add about the child/good deed, etc. Also, parents please make sure to include your name, email, phone number, and relay team that you would like to credit the donation to.
For more information, contact any Relay for Life team captain, Joanne Brooks (423) 601-7808, Charleen Jones (423) 340-0783, or Karen Price (423) 923-0474