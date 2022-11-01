It’s difficult to detect because symptoms mimic signs of aging.
Older people can forget details, have trouble with technical things or begin to move more slowly. Here’s how to determine if it’s something more serious.
MEMORY
Early diagnosis helps immensely with getting more successful treatment and disease management. So watch for memory loss that tends to disrupt our daily routines, in particular when it comes to information that was learned more recently.
Watch for signs of forgetfulness with important life events, suddenly requiring memory aids, or asking for the same details repeatedly. Alzheimer’s is also associated with difficulties in concentration or problem solving with routine activities like recipes or balancing a checkbook.
Confusion with place and time should be monitored, including regularly forgetting where they were going or how they arrived there. Dementia patients may also have difficulty in comprehending anything that isn’t currently happening.
SENSES
Watch closely if regular tasks begin to take longer than they used to. Emerging Alzheimer’s sufferers may have difficulty comprehending visual images or some spatial relationships, because of vision problems.
Difficulty in reading, distinguishing between colors and judging distances is also part of the range of symptoms. This can be a particular issue for those who are still driving.
They may abruptly begin talking in the middle of someone else’s conversation, or have difficulty speaking. Problems with remembering the names of common items, or the right words for what they’re thinking have been noted, as well as difficulties with handwriting.
COGNITIVE
More commonly misplacing items is a concerning development, as well as an inability to retrace their steps when searching for it. In some cases, Alzheimer’s sufferers begin accusing those around them of stealing the misplaced item.
Look for moments of poor judgment, such as giving large amounts of cash to scammers, telemarketers or internet merchants. They may also begin paying less attention to house cleaning or personal hygiene.
Early onset is sometimes accompanied by a withdrawal from hobbies, social activities, and favorite shows or teams.
Often, this happens because they are suddenly finding it hard to follow along or to remember how to participate. Self-imposed isolation may happen because of those changes. Watch for drastic changes in personality or mood, including confusion, depression, anxiety, suspicion, fear or paranoia.
They may become easily upset with family, friends and coworkers — or when they find themselves out of their comfort zone.