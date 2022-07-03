Some Christian music historians have ranked Philip Bliss as the second greatest Christian songwriter in history. In just twelve years, he wrote several hundred hymn lyrics and music scores including: I Gave My Life For Thee — It Is Well With My Soul — Almost Persuaded — Hallelujah, What A Savior! — Hold The Fort — Jesus Loves Even Me — Let The Lower Lights Be Burning — The Light Of The World Is Jesus — Wonderful Words Of Life — and ONCE FOR ALL.
Philip died in a tragic train wreck at the age of 38 but, had he lived, he probably would have passed his peers, (Fannie Crosby, Charles Wesley and Ira Sankey) in terms of the sheer number of compositions produced. And he wanted his works to be freely used and enjoyed by the Church so none of his songs were ever copyrighted.
For Christmas in 1871, his wife gave him a bound copy of English periodicals called “Things New and Old.” One of the articles referenced Romans 8:1-2 “There is therefore now no condemnation to those who are in Christ Jesus, who do not walk according to the flesh, but according to the Spirit. For the law of the Spirit of life in Christ Jesus has made me free from the law of sin and death.” And Hebrews 10:10. …we have been sanctified through the offering of the body of Jesus Christ once for all.”
That article inspired Philip to write the hymn, ONCE FOR ALL (sometimes titled Free from The Law).
There is a lot of confusion about this subject and many people have perverted the doctrine of God’s grace, to imply that, once we are saved, we have the freedom to do whatever we want with no fear of His condemnation or wrath.
So, what does it mean to be “free from the law?” The Law is a strict prison master; It is consequential and unmerciful. It is impossible to keep, and any infraction requires a death penalty. That’s the environment we live in when we think that we can merit God’s favor by our own good works. But God is merciful and has provided His gift of undeserved grace for all who would believe.
That is the Gospel; Jesus suffered, bled, and died so that anyone whose faith is by Grace alone, through Faith alone, in Christ alone, is free from the grip and the penalty of the Law. There is no more sacrifice for sin; the penalty has been paid in full, once and for all.
The Apostle, Paul, wrote to the Christians at Rome, “…for you are not under law but under grace.”
But that doesn’t mean that we can go on ignoring His revealed laws or that we can live according to our own desires. Paul’s words are prefaced by the phrase, “… For sin shall NOT have dominion over you…”
Freedom from the Law also means that, after God saves us, His Spirit lives in us and He gives us the power to resist sin, obey Him, and serve Him.
Praise God, Christ has redeemed us ONCE FOR ALL.
