Ballad Health is accepting new patients in Rogersville through the system’s Employee Assistance Program (EAP), with some services available to community members in addition to Ballad Health team members.
Ballad Health’s EAP has historically offered confidential behavioral health and substance abuse services to anyone covered by a Ballad Health medical plan.
The program’s extension to Rogersville opens the plan up to both insured and self-pay community patients and will offer therapy and medication management services.
“Now more than ever, it’s important that we do everything we can to care for our team members, and that also means ensuring they have the tools they need to care for their mental health,” said Brooke Graham, assistant vice president and chief operating officer of Ballad Health’s behavioral health services. “We want to ensure every team member can conveniently reach out to one of our EAP offices if they need help, so we’re really excited to add two more locations to the map.
“With these new locations, we’re also opening the door to our community members who have behavioral health needs, and we’re glad we are able to provide that service to everyone who needs them.”
The Rogersville office is located at 948 W. Broadway St., and its current hours of operation are Wednesdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with additional operating hours expected in the coming months.
Interested patients can call 423-302-3408 to schedule an appointment, and both in-person and telemedicine appointments are available. Patients do not need to be established Ballad Health patients and may self-refer to the program.
Treatment for community patients will be filed to insurance and are subject to plan benefits, which might include deductible and co-insurance.
The Ballad Health EAP offers an array of services that include, but are not limited to, treatment for ADHD, anxiety disorders, counseling and therapy and medication management. Services are available through a variety of mental health professionals, including license-eligible therapists, licensed therapists, psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners and psychiatrists.
Ballad Health members can also receive EAP services at the following locations in addition to the new clinic in Rogersville:
Greeneville: 438 E. Vann Road, Suite 202
Johnson City: 525 N. State of Franklin Road, Suite 9
Kingsport: 2204 Pavilion Drive, Suite 107 (behind Indian Path Community Hospital)
Abingdon, Va.: 613 Campus Drive
Lebanon, Va.: 71 S. Flannagan Ave., Suite 100
St. Paul, Va.: 16431 Wise St.
Big Stone Gap, Va.: Lonesome Pine Hospital
Additionally, a Ballad Health EAP office will open in Norton, Virginia, in 2023.
Team members can make an appointment at any of Ballad Health EAP locations by calling 423-302-3480. For emergency situations, please call the Respond Crisis Hotline at 800-366-1132, available 24/7.
About Ballad’s behavioral health services
Developed to improve access to behavioral services for the Appalachian Highlands, Ballad Health’s behavioral health services division consists of inpatient behavioral healthcare for patients ages 6 and older; outpatient behavioral healthcare, including individual, family and group counseling services; recovery-based addiction treatment services in cooperation with recovery specialists at East Tennessee State University; referrals to a wide range of outpatient services; Woodridge Hospital, a facility accredited by The Joint Commission; and Ballad Health Niswonger Children’s Network Strong Futures, which brings a healing approach to addiction and mental healthcare for mothers, expectant mothers and stepmothers by providing an array of multi-generational services and resources for families, such as counseling, relapse prevention and intensive care management.