Hawkins County Library System (HCLS) Board of Trustees appointed Dr. Amy-Celeste Quillen the new executive director of the system in September.
Now settled in and getting a handle on the intricacies of managing a library system, Dr. Quillen opened up about the system’s recent a 501(c)(3) charitable organization designation.
HCLS consists of the public libraries in Church Hill, Surgoinsville, and Rogersville.
“Each library has its own personality and connection with the community," Quillen said. "The Mystery Book Clubs in Church Hill and Rogersville are extremely popular and continue to grow. Story Time is example of our popularity with parents and children and each library has a dedicated Story Time schedule.”
Quillen noted that libraries are places where children are tutored, people turn to crochet, knit, and quilt; and children can express their creativity through crafting. They are also locations to celebrate local authors and host book signings.
"Most importantly, we provide a path that connects our community to various information sources," Quillen said. "The Branch Librarians do an excellent job of ensuring our shelves are stocked with the latest and greatest, and a diverse selection that appeals to all library patrons. We also loan Hot Spots to our patrons who do not have access to broadband and in December, we are introducing Chromebooks, also for checkout.”
She added, “We’re grateful for the support we receive from our funding bodies and for the great job they do with maintaining the facilities. The new sunroom/reading room in Rogersville is beyond belief! The reality is that we barely scrape by, constantly looking for ways to conserve funds and streamline."
The Hawkins County Library System recently received a 501(c)(3) designation. Through donations, the goal is to modernize and focus on expanding programs and services that benefit the community.
"Our Board of Trustees is also extremely supportive and dedicated as are our Friends of the Library organization," Quillen said. "Speaking of our Friends of the Library, in Surgoinsville, they are hosting a silent auction to raise funds for the library. We’ve had to extend the auction deadline because of the enormity of items that have been donated. The auction ends on December 9 and winners will be announced on December 12.”
She added, “Libraries have a special place in my heart. I began frequenting the library in elementary school and never stopped. I was the annoying student in high school trying to convince the librarian to allow me check out like 50 books over the summer break. She finally gave in.”
Dr. Quillen returned to the area in 2020 after spending the previous 20 years in the Washington, DC area.
“After a career in the US Navy, I moved to DC and consulted for several years, taught in a graduate program as an adjunct professor, and then spent the last ten years with Washington Transit. I miss the diversity of DC, the restaurants, and the shopping but I don’t miss the daily commute! Friends, family, and the people here is icing on the cake. Plus, I bring my Australian Shepherd, Charlie, to work with me. He’s a huge hit with the kids and they come to the library looking to play with him. He wears a different tie each day and can’t wait to get to work. He’s a dedicated professional!”