Every year William Dmitriev and his family transform their rural home north of Surgoinsville into the “Dmitriev Christmas Wonderland” complete with light show, music, and several visits from the big man himself.

This Christmas display is open to the public an dis located at 356 Byington Rd., about halfway between Carters Valley and Stanley Valley directly north of north of Surgoinsville, TN. Take Carters Valley Road to Watterson Gap Road to Byington Road.

Trending Recipe Videos