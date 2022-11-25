Every year William Dmitriev and his family transform their rural home north of Surgoinsville into the “Dmitriev Christmas Wonderland” complete with light show, music, and several visits from the big man himself.
After sundown throughout December the neighborhood around 356 Byington Road is lit with a drive-by Christmas light show, seven days a week until 10 p.m.
Santa Claus will make special appearances Dec. 14-18 from 4:30-7:30 pm. with his sleigh and reindeer to meet boys and girls, take their Christmas morning requests, and pose for photos.
Santa’s elves will also attend to hand out candy canes and hot chocolate.
The drive-thru and Santa visits are free to the public, although donations of money and/or pet food will be accepted to benefit the Hawkins County Humane Society.
Byington Road is located north of Surgoinsville between Carters Valley and Stanley Valley. The easiest way to get there is to turn north from Carters Valley Road onto Watterson Gap Road, and then turn left onto Byington Road.
‘Light up the Valley’
“Each year on Nov. 1 the week long journey begins to light up the valley,” said William Dmitriev. “My love for Christmas started when I was a little boy growing up in the 70’s. My mom and dad would take my brother and I around the community in Washburn, Tenn. where I grew up to look at Christmas displays. I knew then I wanted to do this when I got grown and had my own place.”
Dmitriev added, “My mom has always decorated big for Christmas which made my passion grow even more to be able to create an amazing display of my own. My wife and I bought our house in February of 2009 giving us the chance to put our love to work. Our home sits on 1 acre but connects to my in-laws creating an almost 3-acre display.”
Each year they add extra pieces until it grew from one acre to the full display.
Singing trees and their own radio station
“We chose Dmitriev Winter Wonderland for the name because it features anything from classic plastic blow-molds, to hand painted Christmas scenes from your favorite Christmas Classics to the new era of synchronized pixel lights used in displays all over the US,” Dmitriev said. “This will be our third year with a section using Light-A-Rama that features two singing trees, seven arches, a 7-foot Pixel tree and around 300 Pixel lights around the home all synchronized to our radio station 89.3. We have all the Christmas favorites from Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, Frosty the Snowman, to Trans Siberian Orchestra and many more.”
Dmitriev added, “We love the Christmas season and love to give back to the community that has given so much to our family. To hear everyone from young children to grown adults get so excited over the display is what make us do it and try to make it bigger and better each year.”