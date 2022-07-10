We have reached the point in our study of the parts or portions of our Emotional Intelligence where we are required to put them to work in two critical areas of our Christian life—love and forgiveness, and it will take the best of all of them to complete the task.
Jesus has asked us to “love our enemies.”
But someone might ask, exactly what and who is our enemy? Good question. An enemy might be an opponent, an adversary, a rival, a competitor, or even a friend in disguise.
Just to be clear, let’s refresh our minds with the elements of EI: In the life of Christ we have learned that He was tempted and tried (Matthew 4:1-11). We then learned that our temptations are for our very own “self-awareness” or tested and proved or knowing yourself and your abilities. To our “self-awareness we then added “empathy” or knowing another person’s feelings; feeling what the other person feels, and responding appropriately to another’s hardship. Then we inserted “assertiveness” or having the self-confidence to be clear about our wishes and needs, but without being aggressive. (See Ephesians 4:15.) Then we combined “optimism” or the ability to and willingness to see the positive side of things in this life. (See Psalms 23:1-6.) Last but not least we included “managing stress” or the ability to face problems without breaking down, or losing one’s attention, or becoming hopeless in finishing the task at hand.
The Bible is clearly asking us to make “loving one’s enemies” a “way” of life. In 1 Corinthians 12:31 Paul states plainly that love is the “more excellent way” of the Christian life. In Matthew 5:44 Jesus pointed to love of enemies as a means to excel in righteousness (Matthew 5:20). In 1 Corinthians 13:13, as Paul was teaching on proper use and application of spiritual gifts in the early church, he stated that three things remained for the Christian life; 1. Faith, which connects us to God. 2. Hope, which connects us to heaven. 3. Love, which prepares us for eternity.
Let’s consider “loving your enemy” and the Christian life out of the Bible, a little bit. Yes, hate and revenge was authorized under the Law of Moses (Matthew 5:38 & 43). But things have changed under the gospel; hate and revenge are no longer authorized. In Matthew 5:39-42 Jesus taught us to “Give place unto wrath or anger and punishment.” In Matthew 5:44-48 Jesus expanded this principle by teaching us to stay positive, giving our enemy the opportunity to see the error of their way and repent. In 1 Corinthians 13:1-8 Paul explains in detail the meaning of love: without it we have no benefit; it is patient; shows itself useful in a benevolent manner; is not jealous; does not push itself; is not prideful; does not behave in an unbecoming manner; seeks the spiritual welfare of others; not easily incited, because when love is enflamed, it is no longer love; is not sit on evil; does not bid farewell to falsehood; bids welcome to the wisdom of God. By faith, in the faith, God’s wisdom, the truth, only will we be able to bear the wickedness of this life, giving us hope of eternity with the heavenly host. Love will never fail us! In Matthew 26:52 Jesus set Peter straight on the proper way to defend oneself—not by manmade weapons and violence. In Matthew 22:37-39 Jesus taught us that our first and second obedience to law, from the heart, is to love God and love our neighbor. In 2 Corinthians 5:14 Paul taught that Christians are bound by the chains of love. And, last but not least, in 1 John 4:20 we learn that if we don’t love others, we cannot love God, no matter what we say or think!
Loving your enemy calls for using every part and skill of your emotional intelligence. Hate and revenge comes easier seeing it is a product of man (James 1:3). Agape love is active, and rises above hostility, and seeks change for the better (Romans 12:9).
So, exactly then, just what does Jesus and His gospel teach us about loving our enemy? Again, good question! Hence, we’ll let the Bible answer the question:
1. In Romans 12:20 (KJV) Paul said “Therefore if thine enemy hunger, feed him; if he thirst, give him drink….” It means to stop abandoning them.
2. In Matthew 7:1-5 (KJV) Jesus said “5 Thou hypocrite, first cast out the beam out of thine own eye; and then shalt thou see clearly to cast out the mote out of thy brother's eye.” It means owning our own judgments.
3. In Matthew 5:44 (KJV) Jesus said “…bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them…”
4. In 1 Corinthians 13:1-8 Paul detailed the real meaning of love under the heading, that without it we have no inheritance in God’s estate.
Again, and last but not least, what love is not:
• It is not a nice and lofty ideal that is impossible to do in our earthly life.
• It does not require ignoring a threat made by an enemy.
• It does not mean fondness of and enjoying your enemy.
• It does not mean just being nice to your enemy.
• It does not mean accepting and agreeing with what your enemy does.
Let us make a big effort to be God’s servant; the “salt of the earth” and “letting our light shine before others”—refusing to be an enemy to others (Galatians 6:10)!