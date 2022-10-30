Rabbit tobacco SR

The leaves and flowers (either chewed or in a tea) have been used for sore throats, congestion, pneumonia, colds, fevers, upset stomach, abdominal cramps, asthma, flu, coughs, rheumatism, bowel disorder, mouth ulcers, and a nerve sedative.

 Steve Roark

A popular pastime when my mom was growing up on a Tennessee hillside farm was to go out and find some rabbit tobacco, crush it and roll it up in some brown paper from a poke (that’s a bag to you young folk), and smoke it.

