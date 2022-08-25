Aleita Gladson has been driving a school bus for Hawkins County for 30 years, an experience that has been very rewarding.
She tells the story of a little girl who accidentally wore different shoes on her feet. The child was just devastated to go into school with her shoe mishap. Ms. Gladson still chuckles when she tells this story and her love for children is very clear. “I dropped all the kids off at school but her. I took her back home, got her shoes changed and took her back to school.”
A busdriver can also be a child’s hero. According to Gladson, there are times you just know when a child needs resources and you help to find resources available. There are times a phone call to the parents can change a bad behavior day resulting in an apology the next day. Gladson says most parents are wonderful to be in communication with for problem solving as well as praise for a good day.
There is a bonding between the bus driver and the children in many cases. Gladson has seen two generations of children in her career and a third generation will be coming soon. Gladson recalls many sweet memories such as the little boy and girl who would joyfully serenade her singing songs such as The Wheels On The Bus Go Round And Round, encouraging other children to join in. “The most rewarding thing about driving is the love I have for children!’.
Part time work with full time pay and benefits
Rolando Benavides is a supervisor for Hawkins County School Transportation. Supervisor Rolando Benavides is known as the happiest man around!
According to the shop forman, Troy Marcum, Rolando Benavides, known there as Roy, is the nicest guy to work for.
“Roy cares about his employees. If you need something he will help you. He will even come to your house to help you. We are more like family here than employee/employer relationship. In fact, Roy will help with community issues too. And he’s the happiest man around! You could not ask for a better boss and everyone says so.”
Indeed so, as Mr. Benavides was nominated by a bus driver for a Happy Gram Award at Church Hill Elementary based on his happiness and the overwhelming support and love he has for the entire community!
There are still three more drivers needed now. The requirements are a background check, permit for testing and then your CDL license will be paid for as well as your on site training.
The routes vary but the average daily time driving is about three to three and a half hours which includes the morning drop off and afternoon pick up. This is ideal for parents wanting the same schedule as their children and some even take their children to school on their route.
A driver can take their bus home or even to a second job that fits into the schedule. Perks are excellent, with a 401K and insurance after 30 days.
Age requirements are as follows: A certified employee of Hawkins County Schools or an honorable discharged military member may drive at 23 years old and others may start at 25 years old.
Pay scale based on experience starts from $70 per day for up to $91 per day with annual pay increases. This is a ten month employment position with 180 school days and five paid holidays.
To apply go to hck12.net and scroll down to transportation opportunities or call (423) 272-7135.