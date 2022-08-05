Volunteer High School CTE students and instructors will have a new leader in the Career and Technical Education (CTE) building when classes resume next week.
Claire Bass assumed the role of CTE Assistant Principal just a few weeks ago, and though she is new to VHS, the North Alabama native has been with Hawkins County Schools since 2016.
Claire obtained a bachelor’s degree in psychology from The University of Alabama, a master’s in counseling from East Tennessee State University, and is currently pursuing a doctorate in educational leadership at East Tennessee State University.
Claire has served as the school counselor at Joseph Rogers Primary and Church Hill Elementary School. As a school counselor, Claire supported her students in all areas of their lives, including academic, social-emotional, and college/career readiness. Claire has had a variety of leadership opportunities, such as serving on leadership teams, leading a trauma-informed initiative, coordinating counselor professional development, and acting as principal’s designee.
After assuming her new role, Claire remarked, “I am absolutely ecstatic about joining the Volunteer High School team and serving the community through my new role. I am passionate about advocating for my students, teachers, families, and community. I want to help everyone reach their fullest potential, believe in themselves, and know their worth.”
She went on to add, “I am especially excited about working with CTE because I think it is instrumental in setting our students up for success, as CTE provides multiple pathways for students to find what they love and prepares students for life after high school with academic, technical, and employability skills.”
VHS Principal Dr. Greg Sturgill said, “Ms. Bass’s leadership experience and training along with her enthusiasm make her a perfect fit for this position. I’m very excited to have her on the VHS admin team, and I look forward to the continued excellence and growth in our CTE department under her leadership.”
The Career and Technical Education department is in the middle of several exciting projects and expansions. The opportunities available to Hawkins County CTE students today are better than they have ever been, and there are several exciting new developments currently getting underway.
Hawkins County Schools will soon receive just north of $4 million from the historic $500 million investment in CTE by the TN General Assembly. That funding alongside the additional funds that will be generated by the CTE department when the new TISA formula is in effect (beginning school year 2023-2024) will be the catalyst for dramatic expansion of CTE programs at both the middle and high school levels.
I am grateful, every day, for the opportunity to work with the extraordinary professionals in the CTE department, and I am glad to welcome Claire to that team. I believe Claire will help us strengthen the amazing work that is happening at VHS, and her leadership will be an integral part of the exciting things on the horizon for Hawkins County Schools CTE.