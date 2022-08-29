Sawyer Fields was invited into the National Society of High School Scholars. She is 16 years old and is a junior at Cherokee High School.
The Society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship, and community commitment. The announcement was made by NSHSS co-founder and president James W. Lewis.
“On behalf of NSHSS and our co-founder Claes Nobel, a member of the family that established the Nobel Prize, I am honored to recognize the hard work, passion and commitment that Sawyer has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence,” Lewis said. “Sawyer is now a member of a unique community of scholars, a community that represents our very best hope for the future.”
Lewis added, “We are proud to provide lifetime membership to young scholars to support their growth and development. We help students like Sawyer build on their academic success by connecting them with learning experiences and resources to help them prepare for college and meaningful careers.”
Sawyer is in the Cherokee Beta Club, she is student class Treasurer, student council, Future Business Leaders of America, Heritage Lites, Mu Alpha Theta, and worked this summer as a lifeguard at the Rogersville City Pool.
She is on the school cheer team and also on the tennis team. She has maintained a 4.0 GPA and plans to be an anesthesiologist. Her parents are Dawson and Kathy Fields.