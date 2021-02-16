The Hawkins County 4-H Hiking Club chose the local Devil’s Nose Summit for their February hike. The well known local landmark just north of Rogersville is not a popular trail for hikers since there’s not trail to the top, but rather a favorite Sunday afternoon adventure for area residents. Generations of locals have “climbed the nose” in their youth as somewhat of a rite of passage to adulthood.
The recently formed hiking club combined with Choptack Baptist Church Youth on their annual trip. Church youth have climbed the mountain, the highest point in Hawkins County, every year since 2005. This year, twenty hikers made the trip up the steep rocky slope from the west side and then the approximate one mile walk out the top to the east end for the traditional photograph of the group “standing on the bluff” looking east toward Kingsport.
For those less adventurous, a virtual hike video was created and can be found on the group’s Facebook page. To view the video or find information about future hikes, search Facebook for the Hawkins County 4-H Hiking Club.