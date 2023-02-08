Hawkins County Schools recently announced its Employee of the Year awards, with teachers, support staff, bus drivers, and substitutes from each school being honored
There were also districtwide awards, including Principal of the Year, Maintenance, Supervisor, and Support Staff.
Career and Technical Education (CTE) Supervisor Dr. Brandon Williams earned this year’s award for his category.
Director of schools Matt Hixson described Williams as a visionary in his field and well deserving of this award.
“Dr. Williams has helped set Hawkins County in a great position to provide amazing and necessary opportunities for our students,” Hixson said. “Under his leadership, Brandon has grown existing CTE programs, and worked closely with the Hawkins County Industrial Board, Chamber of Commerce, and local industry and business leaders, to ensure we are providing what they need from our graduates. Because of his actions, students graduating from our high schools are more prepared than ever before and we are meeting industry needs. We have many things in store for CTE within the next few years.”
Hixson also pointed out the impact Williams is having today on the student of tomorrow with expansion of CTE facilities and programs at Clinch, followed by expansions ot the Cherokee and Volunteer CTE facilities and programs.
“I greatly appreciate Brandon’s tireless work ethic and his forward thinking,” Hixson said. “We are truly blessed to have him.”
Mount Carmel Elementary’s Amy Glass was named Principal of the Year.
“I am very proud of Amy as one of our top instructional leaders within Hawkins County,” Hixson said. “She is sought after for advice from her peers within the County as well as those outside. Her instructional knowledge and ability to lead a very strong and determined staff at MCES has resulted in numerous reward school designations, most notably, her school’s consecutive awards last year and this year.”
Hixson added, “I am proud of Amy but I also realize that she has a great staff supporting her and who continually challenge the norm to reach continued success. Amy has built a strong, open, and supportive site culture and the success she is receiving now as principal of the year is a well-deserved recognition of her drive for success.”
Other district-wide awards included Glen Gibson, who was named Employee of the Year in Maintenance; and Billie Jean Mitchell for district Support Staff.
“Our employee of the year recognition program is an opportunity for our employees, community members, parents, and students to recognize our employees who consistently go above and beyond,” Hixson said. “Our school sites solicit input from parents, students and other employees as they receive and decide on those nominated for these annual awards. I am proud of our Hawkins County employees and what they do everyday in support of our community’s students.”
Hixson added, “They have an awesome responsibility to care for, educate, and support our students every time they step on our buses and through our school doors. Our employees take this responsibility seriously and truly go above and beyond what is expected of them. Those named and recognized as employees of the year this year are well-deserving of this recognition. I am personally blessed to work along side such dedicated employees each and every day.”
The Employee of the Year winners for each school are identified in the following order: Teacher, Support Staff, Bus Driver, and Substitute.
Bulls Gap: Angie Mauk, Lacey Richards, Traci King, and Carla Arnott
Carter’s Valley: Amber Fisher, Becky Russell, Johnny Carpenter, and Cierra Mikaelsen
Cherokee: Scott Trent, Amy Lee, Ron Stroud, and Julia Phillips
Church Hill Elementary: Robin Whalen, Amy Williams, Frankie York, and Dee Gunter
Church Hill Intermediate: Danielle Triplette, Pam Jones, Lisa Hensley, and Ed Anderson
Church Hill Middle: Tracie Hill, Amy Blizzard, Andy Byrd, and Ken Culbertson
Clinch: Carol Burchfield, Edna Bernice Hartley, Ken Maness, and Heather Burris
Hawkins Elementary: Lauren Gladson, Cynthia Lawson, Ron Stroud, and Karen Smith
Joseph Rogers Primary: Jennifer Keeton, Theresa Stolzenbach, Jodie Bond, and Kristina Lafollette
Mooresburg Elementary: Heather Cope, Loretta Perry, Mary Carr, and Stephen Brault
Mount Carmel Elementary: Susan Larkins, Brittany Wilkins, Janice Webb, and Katie McFarland
Rogersville Middle: Mischa Fairchild, Leslie Cruz, Ron Stroud, and Teressa Addison
St. Clair Elementary: James “Jimmy” Harris, Belinda Vaughn, Gary Delph, and Sharon Chrisley
Surgoinsville Elementary: Shasha Laster, Shona Barrett, Patricia Littrell, and Brenda Beavers
Surgoinsville Middle: Staci Knipp, Susan Houston, Josh Fritts, and Susan Greer
Volunteer: Nora Barton, Roslyn Mohammed, Greg Christian, and Tondria Hunley