Work from home isn’t just for the gainfully employed anymore. Students are also learning from home or even from abroad.
It’s no surprise, then, that this year’s hottest back-to-school tech lets your student take their learning on the road.
Web Cameras and Accessories
Remote school and work depends on a clear, bright web camera. Look for a model with high-definition streaming and a widescreen camera. Other perks to look for include automatic light correction and a high streaming rate. ZDNet.com recommends the Logitech C270 HD web camera, which comes in at just $28.
And what’s a web camera without an excellent light source? The $69 Lume Cube puts your best face forward, be it for class or even a future job interview. It’s adjustable from warm to cool, lasts 14 hours on a single charge and includes a frosted lens for improved light diffusion.
Power Up
Expand your charging horizons with power strips with a cute factor, such as Anker’s PowerExtend Cube. It includes two USB-A ports, one 30W USB-C socket and three AC outlets to help you keep all your gadgets and gizmos powered up.
The cute little cube comes with a five-foot cable and weighs only nine ounces so it won’t bog down your backpack.
Lightweight laptops may leave you short a port or two. Engadget recommends the Lention 4-in-1 USB-C hub that includes three USB-A ports and a USB-C connection. You should be able to hook up mice, keyboards, thumb drives and more, as well as charge your USB-C devices. It runs about $20.
When you’ve got to charge up more than your devices, look for the Nespresso Inissia Espresso machine that will save you time and money by making your own espresso in situ rather than running to the local coffee shop.
It can fit in small spaces and has sleek lines that look good anywhere. It retails for $169.
Catch Some Zzs
When the espresso wears off, don the Manta sleep mask to catch up on your rest. It features adjustable eye cups and an adjustable headband.
You can also switch out the eye cups, Engadget says, for relief from migraines or some extra love for your skin.
Grab an Amazon Echo Dot (around $50) and ask Alexa to sing you to sleep.