The Kingsport Family YMCA opens its doors to the kids and families of Hawkins County with an Aug. 4 ribbon cutting of the Brighter Horizons Youth Center.
The newly renovated community outreach youth center serves as a hub for middle school students and will host parent workshops and family engagement events for families in the Hawkins County area.
With 5,000 square feet, the building offers spaces for kids to engage in activities designed to stimulate the mind and make learning fun. Dedicated staff members create detailed program actives that focus on social emotional learning (SEL), life skills and fun for the kids who come to the center.
According to the recent County Profiles of Child Well-Being in Tennessee report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth, Hawkins County ranks 83 in school suspension rate with 4% of the kids in schools facing suspension. Chronic Absenteeism is also an issue in the area with a 16.7% rate.
Suspension rates can be reduced with a focus on restorative discipline practices that aim to improve behavior to keep kids in school. “In partnering with Hawkins County and the Hawkins County School District, we hope to create an inspiring, safe and engaging environment to positively impact kids’ lives.” says Regan Pierce, Sr. Director of Youth Development. “With a caring and dedicated staff, our goal is to provide positive role models that provide mentorship, guidance and someone to look up to.”
In addition to providing educational enrichment activities and life skills, the youth center has a newly renovated kitchen, which will be used to cook, prepare, package, and deliver 5 component meals. Meals will be provided to the middle students at the youth center and delivered to 8 schools in Hawkins County, including: Mt. Carmel Elementary, Carters Valley Elementary, Church Hill Elementary, Bulls Gap Elementary, Joseph Rogers Primary, Mooresburg Elementary, Hawkins Elementary, and St. Claire Elementary.
According a recent study by Stacker, 22% of children living in Hawkins County face food security or around an estimated 2,500 children.
Feeding Program Coordinator, Laura Williams said, “This kitchen is essential to our Feeding program. It will allow our volunteers and staff to serve kids and schools in the Hawkins County area more efficiently. In addition, cooking and delivering meals from this youth center will help us with expanding our feeding program to provide more meals to kids in Sullivan County.”
The YMCA would like to recognize the many donors, businesses and community groups who have donated time, services and materials towards the renovations. Without their continued support, the YMCA would not have been able to complete this project.
The ribbon cutting ceremony is at the Brighter Horizons Youth Center beginning at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 at 1604 E Main St. in Rogersville.
The YMCA is inviting families and friends in Hawkins County to attend. Guests will have the opportunity to learn more about the programs and services offered, tour the facility, and enjoy fun game and activities, light refreshments and a giveaway while supplies last.
Special Guests Nancy Barker: Executive Director of Hawkins County Chamber, Jim Lee: Hawkins County Mayor and Jim Sells: Rogersville Mayor will attend.
