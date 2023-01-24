To improve services and increase accessibility to families, the YMCA Brighter Horizons Youth Center will offer Parent Workshops throughout the year that focus on education and skill building.
The first Parent Workshop is on Tuesday, Jan. 31 from 6-7 p.m. at the YMCA Brighter Horizons Youth Center Located on 1604 East Main Street in Rogersville.
The workshop is open to the community and is provided at no cost to families. Participants will be asked to share ideas and thoughts on what kinds of classes they would like to see offered at the center, what information would be helpful to them and how the center can improve to continue meeting the needs of the community. Meals will be provided to attendees on a first come, first served basis.
Parent Workshops are hosted through the YMCA’s Y on Wheels program which is funded through the Temporary Assistance for Need Families (TANF) grant contract through the state of Tennessee and in partnership with volunteers, local businesses, and organizations.
“We want the Rogersville residents to understand that the YMCA is here to help and wants to make a difference in their community,” said director Shari Mefford said. “Through these workshops, parents and families can see the renovated youth center, learn a new skill, meet other members of their community and get themselves and their kids plugged in to what the youth center has to offer.”
Since the YMCA Brighter Horizons Youth Center opened its doors in August of 2022, 6 dedicated volunteers have helped prep, package and deliver more than 13,500 meals to 8 schools in Hawkins County in 2022 and 15 volunteers offered their service and time to help kids with homework, play fun games, teach them a new skill and be a positive and consistent role model in their lives.
Rogersville residents can visit the youth center, meet the staff, and learn more about after school childcare services the YMCA provides at the YMCA Brighter Horizons Youth Center open house on Thursday, January 26 from 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm. The open house is free to everyone, and food will be provided to visitors at the event.
Information about the YMCA Brighter Horizons Youth Center and upcoming events at ymcakpt.org/brighterhorizons.
The Kingsport Family YMCA is celebrating its 40-year anniversary in the Kingsport community. Since being chartered in 1983, the Kingsport Family YMCA has provided Afterschool care for thousands of parents, helped kids make lifelong friends at summer camp, opened its first health and wellness facility in 2005 before expanding again in 2013.
The Y provided emergency childcare at no cost during the pandemic, established a feeding program for kids, opened a standalone youth center in Hawkins County and has extended its service area to 3 counties.
About the Y
The Y is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits committed to strengthening communities in the areas of youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. The Kingsport Y currently serves approximately 25,000 people in our community—regardless of age, income, or background—to nurture the potential of children and teens, improve the nation’s health and well-being, and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors.
Anchored in more than 10,000 communities, the Y has the long-standing relationships and physical presence not just to promise, but to deliver lasting personal and social change. For more information, go to www.ymcakpt.org, call 423.247.YMCA (9622), or visit the Y in person.