Pictured with two students is Coach Steve Taylor who accepted the equipment on behalf of the school.
A Youth & Collegiate Grant was awarded to Rogersville Middle School by USA Pickleball.
JoEllyn Ryan, USA Pickleball Ambassador for Hawkins County, said that USA Pickleball Grant Programs support the organization’s mission to grow and develop the sport of pickleball.
The grant was used to purchase equipment for inclusion of the sport in the school’s athletic curriculum.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.