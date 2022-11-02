With the price of food continuing to skyrocket the food pantry operated by the Of One Accord ministry is serving 200 more families than this time last year, and is currently adding at least five new families per week.
The ministry’s Shepherd Center offers many programs sponsored by their thrift shop sales and donations. But one of their biggest programs is feeding the hungry fro food pantries in Rogersville, Church Hill and Sneedville.
There is a food bank with a once a month pick up, a daily hot lunch during the week and holiday food baskets along with a children’s summer feeding program. Here the need is growing but the food supplies are shrinking.
Combined at all three food pantries Of One Accord serves 805 families with 1,077 individuals. Of this number 398 are seniors. Approximately 20 food boxes a month are given to the homeless, consisting of non-perishable items.
People in need are given whatever they have including cereal, fresh fruits and vegetables, canned vegetables and frozen meats when available.
During the week hot meals are provided at The Shepherd Center. The food is also from donations. Prepared in the kitchen on site, the program was originally designated for the elderly but the homeless often eat there too. No one who comes for lunch is turned away.
One gentleman comes in daily who lives in a camper with no power or water in a rural mountain location. He walks several miles a day for what is often his only meal.
Emergency Food Boxes Are Available
The food pantry at the Shepherd Center in downtown Rogersville is open 4 days a week for sign ups at the Shepherd’s Center. The information required is basic, proof of residency, social security card and proof of income for all household members. The food is distributed once a month for pick up.
But they also have volunteers who take food boxes to shut-ins. Food pantry hours are 10am to 1 pm Monday, Wednesday and Friday and from 6 to 8 pm on Tuesday. An emergency food box is available on the spot and is filled with non-perishables as well.
There are several sources for the food bank including Walmart and Food City. They donate foods close to their expiration date.
Meats are frozen and stored at The Shepherd Center and they make sure any fresh perishables like fruits and vegetables are distributed first before canned foods. Recently Walmart donated an abundance of chicken legs currently being distributed. The ministry is also partnered with Operation Blessing, Americans Helping Americans along with Second Harvest for food donations.
Changes To Traditional Holiday Baskets
As the holidays are approaching they are accepting applications for their traditional holiday food baskets. But the baskets won’t be as traditional due to the shortage of turkeys and hams.
Instead they will be passing out whole chickens and all the trimmings partnered with Americans Helping Americans. Right now there are 45 applications for the holiday baskets and the number is growing daily.
Sheldon Livesay of One Accord Ministry helped to create the food pantry in 1988.
The purpose was to coordinate the local churches together to set up a central food pantry for those in need. The idea was to help regulate the distributions to be sure each family received equal opportunity for needed food.
Food Shortages Are Of Concern
However, things have changed over the years with more hardships since Covid. There have been food shortages with shipping supply issues previously. Right now Sheldon is concerned with a shortage of a diesel fuel additive required by the US for environmental purposes.
DEF is a solution that reduces harmful gases being released. Each diesel tuck from 2010 on is required to use DEF. But the problem looming on Sheldon’s mind is that DEF is imported from both Russia and China and restrictions have been placed on exports.
This could be the biggest food shortage we have ever experienced for everyone and every income bracket. Without trucks running, Sheldon says many stores could be forced to go out of business without food to sell.
There have been changes documented from last year to this year showing that the need for food is up. To date, there are 200 more additional families who have signed up.
There are at least 5 new applications per week. But the food sources are dwindling down. Operation Blessing found weevils in their corn meal and a lot of food had to be thrown out. Second Harvest is also sending less as their shelves are empty. Sheldon worries the worst may be yet to come. “Hard times might be coming up but we will do the best we can for the folks.”