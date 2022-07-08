Although detailed results aren’t yet available, Hawkins County Director of Schools Matt Hixson said the district-wide TCAP testing results released by the state Wednesday indicate positive growth at all levels.
On Wednesday the Tennessee Department of Education released the district level results from the 2021-22 Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program. That release comes on the heels of the statewide TCAP results released June 14.
“Tennessee’s 2021-22 district-level TCAP results demonstrate the incredible efforts made by districts, educators, and students to demonstrate strong academic growth over the past school year,” said Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “Using this data to signify the collective focus on strategic initiatives and investments across the state, we must continue accelerating academic achievement in public education to provide the best for all students in Tennessee for years to come.”
Statewide results from the 2021-22 TCAP assessments show that elementary students significantly improved their ELA scores and are performing at a level similar to pre-pandemic years.
Improved performance in math was also evident for Tennessee students of all ages. Statewide every student group showed an increase in proficiency as demonstrated on the 2022 TCAP assessments.
Hawkins County results
In Hawkins County 97 percent of the eligible Hawkins County students participated in TCAP testing.
Hawkins County Schools (HCS) showed improvement in all subject areas across grade bands as reflected on the 2022 TCAP scores currently embargoed and under review with the Tennessee Department of Education.
HCS also showed significant improvement across grades 3-8 in English Language Arts, largely returning to pre-COVID levels. The grade-level with the highest gains for Level 3 (Met) or Level 4 (Exceed) was in grade 4 with an overall 6% gain.
Economically Disadvantaged students out-performed at the state level by 2% and our High School ELA EOC tests showed a similar return to pre-COVID levels as well.
While the district also saw consistent gains in Math for grades 3-8 from the pandemic era; continued acceleration throughout the grade bands will be needed to return to pre-COVID levels. The grade-level with the highest gains for Level 3 (Met) or Level 4 (Exceed) was in grade 7 with an overall 10% gain. Additionally, our Economically Disadvantaged student group performed at the state level.
“While this is just one measure of what is happening each day in our classrooms, it is an indicator that we are on the right track to providing our students with the tools and experiences necessary for academic recovery as we continue to move away from COVID,” Hixson said. “These scores provide us with valuable information on not only the strengths of our system, but also on where we need to focus our improvement efforts.”
Hixson added, “ As we look forward to the 2022-2023 school year, we will continue our after school programs through the YMCA partnership and our summer learning camps facilitated by Hawkins County Schools and YMCA as both of these programs have shown to make a positive impact on addressing learning gaps.”
English/Language Arts
HCS demonstrated growth in all students in all grades, 3-8 (Met and Exceeded standards)
HCS overall grew in English/Language Arts (ELA), by 6% (Met and Exceeded Standards)
Elementary: 4% growth (Met and Exceeded)
Middle: 6% growth (Met and Exceeded)
High: 2% growth (Met and Exceeded)
4th Grade: 6% growth (Met and Exceeded)
Economically Disadvantaged student group: out performed the State average proficiency by 2%
Math
HCS overall grew in Math, by 2% (Met and Exceeded Standards)
Elementary: 5% growth (Met and Exceeded)
Middle: 4% growth (Met and Exceeded)
High: Level results, no overall growth (level results compared to 20-21)
7th Grade: 10% gain (Met and Exceeded)
Economically Disadvantaged student group: met State proficiency percentage
Science
Elementary: 2% growth (Met and Exceeded)
Middle: 1% growth (Exceeded)
High: 3% growth (Met)
Social Studies
Middle: 5% growth (Met and Exceeded)
High: 1% growth (Met and Exceeded)
Overall
Hixson: We are happy with the growth areas listed above. We are approaching pre-pandemic levels, which demonstrate that keeping our schools open and accessible to in-person learning was and is the right thing to do.
We also demonstrated growth across all grades, although there are some specific areas of needed improvement remaining, which demonstrates our in-school interventions, after school programs (through YMCA) and our summer learning camps (facilitated by Hawkins County Schools and YMCA) make positive impacts in addressing learning needs.
ELA gains at our lower elementary levels, although not reflected in TCAP scores, are directly related to our K-2 teachers’ dedicated efforts to attend in-depth and rigorous early literacy and reading training, which took place last year and this summer.
Academic Focus Areas
Hixson: We will focus on consistent teacher planning and collaboration around grade and department data this next year, making sure all teachers and support staff are analyzing grade and department data and making adjustments based on student needs.
In addition to daily planning, we have set aside four half-day instructional days, which allow for teacher and staff planning around the data we are now regularly receiving. Regular, four and-a-half week assessments will continue to steer instruction and intervention efforts throughout the year at the k-8 grade levels.
High school assessments will vary depending on half or full year course schedules. Focus areas will be prioritized where needed, for example, math at the middle and high school levels. Although there were pockets of gain, we need to target support for students who have not made adequate gains in middle and early high school math.
Attendance
Hixson: System wide, and across our region, schools struggled with overall increases in truancy and chronic absenteeism. We will take efforts to personally and consistently reach out to families early this upcoming year and make sure we are doing all we can to support student attendance. We will initiate a return to attendance incentives and supports, similar to what existed prior to COVID. Our specific focal points will be aimed at the high school levels, where we will encourage staff, teachers, and coaches who have established relationships and rapport with students to be the primary contacts.
Career and Technical Education
Hixson: We had a tremendous year in CTE, where our students earned over 400 Industry Certifications, enough to represent each graduate from CHS and VHS combined! We will be piloting a Machine/Tool program at CHS this fall. Clinch will receive a structure allowing for initial hands-on welding and shop access. VHS will receive a metal building/structure that will allow for a much-needed ROTC target shooting range and competition facility that can be accessed by both high school target shooting teams. Work continues to build support for the Phipps Bend High School CTE facility and a soon-to-be announced expansion of Health Science opportunities.
Student Support
Hixson: We saw an increase in drug, alcohol, and behavioral concerns this year. The concerns ranged from verbal to physical assaults, and outside-of-school social media assaults which demonstrated increases in year-to-date incidents. This impacted our discipline-based alternative education site, Pathways. We have contracted with Frontier Health to expand social-emotional support counselors through our ESSER funds.
If recruitment efforts are successful, this could result in an additional four full time counselors trained to address and support students struggling with some of these behaviors and actions. We will be teaming with STARS of Nashville, who will further develop and initiate their Stand-to-Move peer development supports at our middle school grade ranges. We will roll out Hawkins County Schools peer leadership plan to identify, encourage, and support student leaders who will prioritize leading in positive ways.