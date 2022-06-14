Rick Gage
Hawkins County churches are teaming together to host the Upper East Tennessee Go Tell Crusade on Wednesday on June 22 featuring Rick Gage.
Prior to the main event Hawkins County Pastors and church leaders are invited to come “Meet the Evangelist” luncheon.
A June 22 luncheon with Gage will be held at McPheeter’s Bend Baptist Church on Church Road in Church Hill at noon. Gage will be back to preach at Ridgeview Baptist Church at 6:30 p.m.
Rick Gage with Go Tell Ministries will be up with a group of interns on a missions trip to East Tennessee that afternoon.
He will meet with pastors during the luncheon to discuss his career coaching football and how God called him many years ago to do crusades through a Billy Graham format.
Gage has been on TBN, Day Star and has endorsements from some of the largest church pastors in America like Jack Graham and James Robinson.
To reserve a seat please contact the office at Of One Accord Ministry in Rogersville at 921-8044 or email at ofoneaccord@yahoo.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.