Who let the dogs out? If Sandy Behnke, Director of the shelter has her way it will be you. And if you are the cats’ meow she wants your help as well.
With a shelter overflowing with unwanted pets the Hawkins County Humane Society is so full that some animals are actually being housed outside. They are requesting the public to help right now by fostering a pet in your home. Fostering pets has a very high success rate for adoption because the animals’ traits are known in a real home and not a cage. You are not expected to adopt fosters and will not be pushed into keeping any animal unless you want to.
The Hawkins County humane society needs your help. A sign on the door says there is no room for any animals at this time. They have a serious issue with available space. As of the August report, there were 34 dogs and 70 cats at the shelter. Because the Hawkins County Humane Society is a no kill shelter, openings depend on two factors, adoption and fostering with the limited space available now.
I’LL TAKE CARE OF IT MYSELF
At the shelter, a person gets out of the car with a dog and reads the sign saying they are full, loads the dog back up and drives away. Everyone is relieved they didn’t dump the dog and run but at the same time there is more worry for the animals they can’t take in. What happens to them? Sometimes they are taken to kill shelters as “strays” and even worse some get dumped out on the roadside.
In desperation people turn to social media such as Craigs List and people training dogs to fight are looking for free animals. Owners surrender their pets thinking they found a good home when it’s a fighting ring operation. At the shelter when they are forced to turn an animal away some people tell them, “I’ll take care of it myself” which is very alarming. People sometimes take care of this themselves with a bullet.
The shelter at Hawkins operates on a small budget and without donations and volunteers would not be able to provide the services they do. They have sponsors who prepay adoption costs for certain animals but there are caution advertising those animals.
Sandy prefers to see the animal and human bond naturally and if the animal was sponsored previously you do not have cost involved. You can always sponsor the next animal if your pet was sponsored to pay it forward. And if you really want a pet but you cannot afford the adoption fee (which covers shots, spay/neuters) come in and talk to Sandy. Bring your identification.
BECOME A FOSTER
The general needs are food, litter and supplies and of course animal sponsors. Canned cat food is in big demand. But right now there is a bigger need for space. And that is where you can really help, by becoming a foster in your own home. The Hawkins County Humane Society needs YOU!
Meet Ashley Mutter. And yes Ashley loves mutts. Ashley is one of the fosters with the human society and she specializes in large breed dogs. She has cats also but dogs are her passion.
“It is the best feeling in the world! You can actually foster the animal first to see if the animal is a good fit with you. You can even request a doggie day out where you can bring your own dog to find a compatible buddy to take home. Just ask,” Ashley says.
GOOD SUCCESS FOR FOSTER ADOPTIONS
Ashley has 6 dogs at home. She admits to being a “foster failure” when they fit in well. She has adopted each one and is currently fostering another. All of these dogs Ashely suspects were beaten at some point.
They come in afraid of everything and shake in fear of a raised hand. By showing her dogs love they almost always overcome their past mistreatment.
Being in a loving environment makes them more suitable for adoption. And they do have a very good success rate getting fostered animals adopted. They can tell you if the dog is cat or kid friendly or even likes other dogs.
Had Ashely not adopted the dogs she has, she has no doubt they would have been placed in good homes. You can find a list of fosters and shelter pets to adopt on their website on Facebook and Pet Finder.
PLEASE GIVE FOSTERING A TRY
Sue Barkley is another foster. She loves both cats and dogs but with a senior dog in the home her passion is cats. Sue takes sick kittens home to nurse them back to health, then they either adopt out under her as a foster or she returns them to the shelter for adoption if there is room and lately there is none.
Lack of room is a serious crisis for the cats as well as the dogs. There are cages overflowing with kittens who need homes now. Sue has 8 cats of her own and 7 fosters for the shelter along with one she is fostering for a friend. Sue says you do not need to fear being stuck with foster animals. 99% of hers get adopted.
“I’ve learned to care for the sick ones which I have to isolate. It’s a feeling of accomplishment to nurse them back to health. It’s the best feeling in the world. Please give fostering a try.”
IT’S THE BEST WE CAN DO WITHOUT MORE ROOM
On a personal note as an animal lover with a home also full of rescues myself it was heartbreaking to walk through the Humane Society. Though spotless clean with every need met, a kitten cried the whole time as the newest frightened edition, alone and separated from its littermates, injured and sick.
An adult cat laid in his litter clearly depressed being caged. A surrogate Mama cat has weaned her own litter and two litters of orphans but she must be spayed. This will leave the next orphans needing fosters to take home to bottle feed. Fosters are needed to bottle feed puppies at home too.
And there were a lot of dogs, some in outdoor kennels.
Those outside will be covered and get some propane heat, not ideal according to Sandy, “But it’s the best we can do without more room.”
Dogs greeted me coming in and some seemed confused and still looking for their owners to return for them. Dogs like this especially need foster families with a home and humans.
One dog, Tanner, had been used as a bait dog for fighting. He is aggressive with other dogs as a result but loves people. He would do great with the right person and a fenced yard. The list goes on. The need is great.
Part 2 will appear in the Wednesday edition of the Review. Do you have a story to share with The Review? We want to hear from you! Please email Jeannie Baitinger at baitingerjeannie4u@gmail.com