This past weekend a Nashville team of dental professionals partnered with Of One Accord at its Market Place center in downtown Rogersville to provide free tooth extractions for 58 patients.
Brentwood Baptist Church developed a state of the art medical-dental mobile office to provide dental services in rural Tennessee where low income families struggles to be able to afford dental services.
One of the teams that partners with Brentwood is a dental group from Sparta (TN) First Baptist Church which has recruited a team of dentist and dental assistants that take frequent dental mission trips together both in underserved America as well as overseas.
This past weekend the team that served Rogersville consisted of three dentists and more than a dozen assistants.
Ministry groups in Appalachia have learned one of the largest holes in the American Medical system is for residents who experience tooth aches, but don’t have insurance and can’t afford dental office visits. Many experience pain associated with decayed teeth and ministries have seen people try to endure the pain for weeks hoping it will go away.
Of One Accord leaders know how refreshing it is to receive calls to come from groups like Brentwood and Sparta who offer to provide dental treatment that is so difficult for local residents to obtain.
It would be surprising too, to know how many neighbors fight continuous pain. When these dental groups come, these people are willing to have large numbers of teeth extracted at one time.
Of One Accord stated it expects at least two more free dental clinics this year. Call (423) 921-8044 and ask for Joann to get your name on a list for the next available appointments.