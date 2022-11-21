People Loving People and the Of One Accord ministry partnered Saturday to distribute a total of 1,450 Thanksgiving food boxes to needy families in Rogersville, Church Hill and Sneedville.

Rogersville'sThanksgiving Distribution- 11-19-2022

Thank all of you for a great effort for the Thanksgiving Distribution today.

Heritage Lites

Cherokee Football Players

Faith Assembly Church

East Rogersville Baptist Church

The Bridge Church

Think of all the people that will have a “much better” Thanksgiving because of your effort, energy, muscle and financial support. When we go to sleep Thanksgiving eve, we can rest assured, we “have” made a “big” difference in the lives of a lot people.

Rogersville: https://photos.app.goo.gl/6VCuXUbmBiDdmE1q8

300 boxes in Church Hill

700 boxes in Rogersville

450 boxes in Sneedville

All these families will have a better Thanksgiving because of you-

Thank you:

WCQR Radio Station-

Second Harvest Foodbank of NE Tennessee

People Loving People- Rogersville

Morgan Wallen- Country Western Star from Sneedville

Of One Accord Ministry

Sheldon Livesay

Of One Accord Ministry

PO Box 207

Rogersville, Tn 37857

ofoneaccord@yahoo.com

ofoneacordministry.org

