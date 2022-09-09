Holston Medical Group (HMG) welcomes, Kelly McQueen, DO, to HMG Primary Care at Church Hill, located at 406 E. Main Blvd. in Church Hill.
Dr. McQueen became interested in practicing medicine after a family tragedy with the loss of her then 4-month-old brother.
“Sometimes your pathway in life leads you to what you were meant to do,” says Dr. McQueen. “The circumstances surrounding the death of my brother were what motivated me to be a physician. I wanted to make a difference, helping others who are faced with medical uncertainty and doing my best to help in their time of need.”
Dr. McQueen has been practicing medicine for 25 years, and is excited to provide care in Hawkins Co., Tenn. and serve in a small-town atmosphere. “Raised in a small town myself, I feel like I really connect with smaller communities like Church Hill,” said McQueen. “There is just something different about the relationships that are forged there. You get to know your patients on a different level, they become more like friends and family.”
Part of Dr. McQueen’s holistic approach to care also includes educating patients. She believes the more her patients understand their health conditions, the more they are able to help themselves and make the changes necessary to live a happy, healthy life.
Dr. McQueen received her doctorate degree at A.T. Still College of Osteopathic Medicine, Kirksville, MO. and completed her residency at East Tennessee State University Family Medicine, Kingsport, Tenn.
Dr. McQueen enjoys spending quality time with her husband and three children. She loves to garden and enjoys working in her green house. In addition, she is an avid University of Tennessee sports fan. Dr. McQueen is a member of Northeast Church of Christ in Kingsport, Tenn.
For more information on HMG Primary Care at Church Hill or to schedule an appointment, call 423-357-6761 or visit www.holstonmedicalgroup.com.
