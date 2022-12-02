There is a wide variety of items up for auction ranging from Christmas decorations, fall decor, glass and crystal, a new puppy parents gift box, antique mason jars, Longaberger baskets, and so much more.
There is a wide variety of items up for auction ranging from Christmas decorations, fall decor, glass and crystal, a new puppy parents gift box, antique mason jars, Longaberger baskets, and so much more.
The Surgoinsville Friends of the Library is sponsoring a silent auction at the Surgoinsville Public Library to benefit children’s programming.
The auction ends on Dec. 9 and winning bids will be announced on Dec. 12.
There is a wide variety of items up for auction ranging from Christmas decorations, fall decor, glass and crystal, a new puppy parents gift box, antique mason jars, Longaberger baskets, and so much more.
Items are being added daily.
The silent auction items on display at the library and people can stop by and look at them and make their bids during business hours through Dec. 9.
The Surgoinsville Friends of the Library will have input into how funds are specifically allocated but the primary purpose of the auction is to benefit children’s programming.
The Surgoinsville Public Library is located at 120 Old Stage Rd. For more information about the public auction call (423) 345-4805.