I felt the Lord has been directing me to talk about training Children today. What does it mean to quote the familiar Bible Verse from Proverbs, Train up a Child in the way he should go and when he is old he won’t depart from your training?
What about children that grow up in good families caught in addictions and seemingly turns away from his upbringing? Do this wisdom only work part of the time or only for some families?
Let’s look a little closer at this and some other related verses that might give a glimpse into a more complete look at this scriptural promise. A related verse is found in Deuteronomy 6:5-7. You might remember Jesus telling the Pharisees this is the most important Commandment of God. “You shall love the Lord with all thine heart, and with all thy should and with all thy might. And these words I command you this day shall be in your heart.”
“And you shall teach them diligently to your children and shalt talk of them when you sit in your house and when you walk by the way, and when you lie down and when you rise up.”
This instruction begins with telling the parent, we are to have an intimate relationship with God, study God’s standards and then teach our children to internalize our intimate love for God and his standards. A blessing over breakfast is not enough. This command of God tells us from the time they awaken to the time they go to bed, we are conscious to instill God’s truths in their lives.
Internalizing Christianity is very different than learning to parrot Christianity. Children who don’t learn to internalize their faith and love God often turn away from it, or are pulled away by peer pressure later in life. But if I learn to love God myself, with all my heart, soul and might, the world has nothing to offer me better than him.
Now we can look at Proverbs 22:6, “train up a child in the way he should go.” This verse has somewhat of a more complete meaning as we look back before TV’s, I-pads and social media. Adam Clark in 1825 wrote this meaning. This means to initiate the child at the opening (the mouth) of his path. When a child comes to the opening of the way of life, walk along side him beginning a series of instructions how he is to conduct himself in every one of life’s steps.
Teach him the duties, the dangers, and the blessings of the path and help him understand how to perform the duties, how to escape the dangers, and how to secure the blessings which are before him. During this time, we as parents are to beg God for wisdom and blessing as we teach and discipline our children.
Another connotation of training a child is dedicating or consecrating your children to the service of God. We give them to God, then God entrusts us with raising them according to His love and admonition. God holds us accountable for how well we did.
I remember doing a sales route for the Rogersville Milling Company once and while driving heard Dr. James Dobson, psychologist, tell the story of how all his children turned out so well. I really found I resented someone of his training bragging on his children when us normal folks don’t have doctors degrees. But then I heard him explain possibly why his children turned out so well. Dr. Dobson said he fasted and prayed all day every Wednesday for his wife and children. That’s it!! That’s the answer, I thought!
We are to model our intimate relationship with God and Christ every day in front of our children. We are put them in God’s hands and constantly pray for them and for us as teachers. Then we are to every day, all day help our children internalize the standards of God or as said above, the duties, the dangers, and the blessings.
America is much different today than at the time during our founders. No longer is the Bible the primary textbook. We can’t afford today to expect your church, your school or especially social media and TV to raise our children. It’s always been our responsibility and it is actually a command of God.