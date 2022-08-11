Rogersville City School faculty and staff welcomed students Monday for the first day of the 2022-23 school year.
Monday was an abbreviated day, with early dismissal at 11:30 a.m.
On Tuesday it got real, however with the regular school day schedule. All photos courtesy of RCS.
Here’s what the RCS School calendar for 2022-23 looks like:
SEPT. 2: 20TH DAY OF SCHOOL — END 1ST MONTH
SEPT. 5: LABOR DAY HOLIDAY — No School
SEPT. 15: Students dismissed at 11:25 AM; Staff Development for Teachers 11:30-3 PM
SEPT 15: PARENT/TEACHER CONFERENCES — 3:15 — 6:15 PM
OCT. 3: 40TH DAY OF SCHOOL — END 2ND MONTH
OCT. 10-14: FALL BREAK — No School
OCT. 17: END 1ST 9-WEEKS
OCT. 19: REPORT CARDS GO HOME
NOV. 7: 60TH DAY OF SCHOOL — END 3RD MONTH
NOV. 11: Veterans Day — No School
NOV. 23-25: THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY — No School
DEC. 9: 80TH DAY OF SCHOOL — END 4TH MONTH
DEC. 16: Christmas Vacation Begins Upon Dismissal at 11:25 a.m. (Assistants work)
JAN. 3: Full Day Staff Development — No School for Students
JAN. 4: CLASSES RESUME (STUDENTS RETURN) FULL DAY
JAN. 10: 90TH DAY OF SCHOOL – END 1ST SEMESTER END 2ND 9-WEEKS
JAN. 12:REPORT CARDS GO HOME
JAN. 16: MARTIN LUTHER KING HOLIDAY (No School)
JAN. 25: 100TH DAY OF SCHOOL, END 5TH MONTH
FEB. 8: Students dismissed at 11:25, Staff Development for Teachers 11:30 — 3:00 p.m.
FEB. 16: PARENT/TEACHER CONF. Beginning at 3:15 — 6:15 p.m.
FEB. 20: President’s Day (No School)
FEB. 23: 120TH DAY OF SCHOOL — END 6TH MONTH
MARCH 16: 135TH DAY OF SCHOOL — END 3RD 9-WEEKS
MARCH 27: REPORT CARDS GO HOME
MARCH 20- 24: SPRING BREAK — No School
MARCH 30: 140TH DAY OF SCHOOL, END 7TH MONTH, TCAPs begin in April
APRIL 7: Good Friday — (No School)
April 10: Full Day Staff Development — No School for Students
MAY 1: 160TH DAY OF SCHOOL, END 8TH MONTH
MAY 24: LAST FULL DAY OF CLASSES FOR STUDENTS 7:55-2:55
MAY 25: Required In-Service for Teachers (NO STUDENTS)
MAY 26: LAST DAY OF SCHOOL — Dismissed after receiving report card
