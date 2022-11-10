Retired USMC Col. Michael Manning poses with a monument he has in his Hawkins County Courthouse office which is a cross and helmet, and the dog tags of the 14 Marines who were killed under this command during his seven months in Afghanistan.
On this Veterans day I would like to personally thank all Veteran’s out there in this great county, this great state and this great country.
I am humbled and absolutely proud to not only be able to call myself a Veteran, but to be among you- great Americans all. You chose to do what less than 1% of this country’s population ever does: volunteer to serve in our Military.
There are also others out there still which we can never forget that did not volunteer to serve but were told they would serve as conscripts or “draftees”, not just in Vietnam but also Korea and WWII. Despite not volunteering-they too did their duty and answered the call serving alongside their brothers and sisters in the greatest Armed Forces the world has seen.
I ask all of you to take the time to thank all the Veterans you see out there, talk to them, get to know them and THANK THEM. Such a simple gesture means the world to Veterans as it shows that their sacrifices are not forgotten, that our public, our neighbors, friends and families have not forgotten us and still respect and honor us.
We have defended this great nation and are proud of that fact, proud to call ourselves Patriots and simply ask that you recognize Veterans day as a chance to reconnect with us and acknowledge us. We are proud to be VETERANS. God bless you and Happy Veterans day.