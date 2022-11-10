DSC_0019.jpeg

Retired USMC Col. Michael Manning poses with a monument he has in his Hawkins County Courthouse office which is a cross and helmet, and the dog tags of the 14 Marines who were killed under this command during his seven months in Afghanistan.

 By Jeff Bobo

On this Veterans day I would like to personally thank all Veteran’s out there in this great county, this great state and this great country.

Trending Recipe Videos